 Uttar Pradesh Govt Enforces Complete Firecracker Ban In NCR Districts, Strict Penalties Under Environment Act
The Uttar Pradesh government has enforced a complete ban on the manufacturing, storage, and sale of firecrackers in compliance with a Supreme Court order. The prohibition applies to eight districts falling under the NCR region and nearby areas Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Bulandshahr, Hapur, Baghpat, Shamli, and Muzaffarnagar.

UP State BureauUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 05:09 AM IST
article-image
UP govt bans firecrackers in NCR districts; police urge citizens to report violations | Representational Image

Punishment Under Environment Protection Act

According to officials, any individual or organisation found violating the directive will face action under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The punishment includes imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to ₹1 lakh, or both. In case of continued violation even after conviction, an additional penalty of ₹5,000 per day can be imposed.

Police Appeal to Report Violations

The police have urged citizens to report any illegal activity related to the production, storage, or sale of firecrackers, including online transactions.

Complaints can be made via the UP Police emergency number 112, through WhatsApp at 7570000100, SMS at 7233000100, or on social media handles @112UttarPradesh. Reports can also be filed on the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board’s official website.

