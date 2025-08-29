 Uttar Pradesh Politics: Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad Meets Dy CM Brajesh Pathak Amid Strains In BJP Alliance
Uttar Pradesh Politics: Nishad Party Chief Sanjay Nishad Meets Dy CM Brajesh Pathak Amid Strains In BJP Alliance

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad met Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak at his residence on Thursday. Interestingly, Nishad arrived in his private car instead of the official government vehicle.

UP State BureauUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 05:04 AM IST
Nishad Party chief Sanjay Nishad meets UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak amid simmering tensions in BJP alliance

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad met Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak at his residence on Thursday. Interestingly, Nishad arrived in his private car instead of the official government vehicle. The meeting comes just days after Nishad openly warned that if the BJP leadership did not see any benefit in the alliance, they could end it.

Smiles but Political Undertones

During the meeting, both leaders were seen smiling, but the political undertones remained evident. Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Nishad said his party had firmly countered opposition fronts but alleged that certain “imported leaders” within the BJP were weakening the party from within. He claimed these leaders were enjoying privileges while damaging the party’s image among communities like the Nishads.

Victory Matters More Than Seats

Nishad reiterated his stance that victory matters more than the number of seats, citing past electoral successes despite seat reallocation. On allegations that he was pressuring BJP ahead of panchayat polls, he denied any such intention, stressing that allies must be respected and trust maintained.

Accusations Against BJP Leaders in Gorakhpur

Earlier in Gorakhpur, Nishad had accused BJP leaders of using minor figures from his community to issue statements against him. He cautioned that leaders from SP and BSP, who later joined BJP, could undermine allies and weaken the coalition.

Uttar Pradesh News: Historic Rifa-e-Aam Club Land Dispute Sparks Fresh Tensions In Lucknow
Contradictions in BJP Alliances

Nishad also pointed out that while leaders like Om Prakash Rajbhar and RLD had brought community votes to the BJP, some BJP ministers had spoken against them. He argued that such contradictions could harm long-term alliances.

Denies Family Politics Charge

Meanwhile, he dismissed charges of family politics, noting he had recently removed his own son, BJP MLA Sarwan Nishad, from the post of state in-charge of his party.

