'Galat Kya Kiya?': Union Minister Giriraj Singh Defends Bihar CM Nitish Kumar For Pulling Woman Doctor's Hijab |

Union Minister Giriraj Singh emerged as one of the defenders of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the latter sparked a major controversy by pulling down the hijab of a woman doctor at a public event, an act that has drawn intense criticism from opposition parties and civil society voices.

The row began after a video from Tuesday’s ceremony to distribute appointment letters to over 1,200 AYUSH doctors went viral. In the footage, Nitish Kumar is seen interacting with a woman doctor whose face was covered with a veil. He then reaches out and pulls the veil down, briefly exposing her face, even as Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary appears to intervene. The incident quickly triggered outrage over issues of consent, personal dignity and respect for religious practices.

Responding sharply to questions from reporters, Giriraj Singh dismissed the criticism and questioned why the incident was being portrayed as objectionable. “What is wrong with what he did?” the Union minister said, arguing that there should be no hesitation in showing one’s face while receiving an official appointment letter. Drawing a parallel, Singh added that citizens are required to reveal their identity while voting as well. His remarks effectively set the tone for the BJP’s defence of Nitish Kumar, framing the episode as a non-issue inflated for political reasons.

Bihar DY CM Jumps To Nitish Kumar's Defence

Backing Singh’s stance, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said the Chief Minister’s action had been misinterpreted. Stressing Nitish Kumar’s political legacy, Sinha said he has consistently been ahead in promoting women’s empowerment and social reform, and that his intent should not be questioned based on a single moment.

Within the Janata Dal (United), leaders struggled to counter the growing backlash. Minority Welfare Minister Zama Khan described the incident as an affectionate gesture, claiming Nitish Kumar merely wanted society to see the face of a 'Muslim daughter' who had achieved success. He accused opposition parties and some Muslim leaders of attempting to malign the Chief Minister’s image.

UP Minister Sanjay Nishad's Controversial Remark

The controversy intensified further after NDA ally and Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad made a crude remark while defending Kumar, provoking fresh outrage and complicating damage-control efforts. While speaking to a local media channel, Nishad said, "Just touching the hijab caused such an uproar… what would have happened if something else had been touched?" The statement resulted in heavy backlash against the UP minister.

Meanwhile, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress have seized on the episode to mount a fierce attack. The Congress questioned the mental fitness of the 74-year-old Chief Minister, while the RJD accused the JD(U)-BJP alliance of revealing its true politics under the guise of women’s empowerment. As Giriraj Singh continues to spearhead the defence, the hijab row shows no sign of dying down.