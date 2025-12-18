 AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Criticises PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi For Overseas Visits Amid Delhi's Rising Pollution Crisis
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Criticises PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi For Overseas Visits Amid Delhi's Rising Pollution Crisis

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Criticises PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi For Overseas Visits Amid Delhi's Rising Pollution Crisis

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi for being abroad while Delhi faces a severe pollution crisis. With the city's Air Quality Index at hazardous levels, Kejriwal highlighted their absence amid the environmental emergency, urging leaders to prioritise Delhi’s worsening air quality over foreign visits.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that even as the national capital struggles with rising pollution levels, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi are on foreign visits, failing to address New Delhi's urgent environmental crisis.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet

In a post shared on X, Kejriwal said, "Prime Minister in Oman, Leader of the Opposition in Germany, The country's capital in pollution."

Read Also
Caught On Camera: Bank Cashier Steals Notes From Customer, Claims Bundle Had Fewer Notes In UP’s...
article-image

Kejriwal's remarks come amid worsening air quality in Delhi, with several areas recording hazardous levels of pollution.

FPJ Shorts
India Sees 24% Increase In Govt Schools With Less Than 10 Students In 2 Years; Telangana & West Bengal Lead
India Sees 24% Increase In Govt Schools With Less Than 10 Students In 2 Years; Telangana & West Bengal Lead
So Adorable! Lionel Messi Seen Playing Football With Baby Elephant 'Maneklal' At Vantara
So Adorable! Lionel Messi Seen Playing Football With Baby Elephant 'Maneklal' At Vantara
Jadavpur University To Receive ₹47 Crore Under RUSA 2.0 Scheme, Funds To Be Utilised By March 31
Jadavpur University To Receive ₹47 Crore Under RUSA 2.0 Scheme, Funds To Be Utilised By March 31
Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Emily & Gabriel's Love Story On Way? Know What Happens In The Last Scene
Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Emily & Gabriel's Love Story On Way? Know What Happens In The Last Scene

The National Capital Delhi overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 361 at around 1 pm today, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Oman the final leg of his three nation visit that included successful visits to Jordan and Ethiopia.

On the other hand, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday received a warm welcome in Berlin from Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) leaders. The IOC states that Rahul Gandhi is there to address the Indian Diaspora and connect with various presidents of the party in Europe. They will be having discussions on NRI issues and how they can spread the party's ideology further.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

So Adorable! Lionel Messi Seen Playing Football With Baby Elephant 'Maneklal' At Vantara

So Adorable! Lionel Messi Seen Playing Football With Baby Elephant 'Maneklal' At Vantara

'Bahut Jyada Torture Kiya...': Tenant Couple Strangle Woman Flat Owner To Death Over Rent Dispute In...

'Bahut Jyada Torture Kiya...': Tenant Couple Strangle Woman Flat Owner To Death Over Rent Dispute In...

PM Modi Calls For 5 New Green Energy Projects In India-Oman Collaboration Over Next 5 Years

PM Modi Calls For 5 New Green Energy Projects In India-Oman Collaboration Over Next 5 Years

European Union Leaders, Ursula von der Leyen & Antonio Costa, To Be Chief Guests At India's...

European Union Leaders, Ursula von der Leyen & Antonio Costa, To Be Chief Guests At India's...

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Criticises PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi For Overseas Visits Amid...

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Criticises PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi For Overseas Visits Amid...