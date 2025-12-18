AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Criticises PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi For Overseas Visits Amid Delhi's Rising Pollution Crisis

AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal | ANI

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that even as the national capital struggles with rising pollution levels, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi are on foreign visits, failing to address New Delhi's urgent environmental crisis.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet

In a post shared on X, Kejriwal said, "Prime Minister in Oman, Leader of the Opposition in Germany, The country's capital in pollution."

प्रधान मंत्री ओमान में,



नेता विपक्ष जर्मनी में,



देश की राजधानी प्रदूषण में… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 18, 2025

Kejriwal's remarks come amid worsening air quality in Delhi, with several areas recording hazardous levels of pollution.

The National Capital Delhi overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 361 at around 1 pm today, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Oman the final leg of his three nation visit that included successful visits to Jordan and Ethiopia.

On the other hand, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday received a warm welcome in Berlin from Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) leaders. The IOC states that Rahul Gandhi is there to address the Indian Diaspora and connect with various presidents of the party in Europe. They will be having discussions on NRI issues and how they can spread the party's ideology further.

