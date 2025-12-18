Delhi Bans Entry Of Non-BS-VI Vehicles As Pollution Worsens; Fuel Denied Without PUC Certificate

Delhi Bans Entry Of Non-BS-VI Vehicles |

Delhi: In a major crackdown aimed at curbing worsening air pollution, the Delhi government on Wednesday barred the entry of vehicles that do not comply with BS-VI emission norms into the national capital. In addition, fuel stations across the city have been instructed not to dispense petrol or diesel to vehicles lacking a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. The stringent measures come into effect as Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in force.

Officials estimate that the restrictions will impact nearly 12 lakh vehicles that enter Delhi daily from neighbouring cities such as Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida. Around 5.5 lakh vehicles from Ghaziabad, over 4 lakh from Noida and nearly 2 lakh from Gurugram are expected to be denied entry under the new rules, as reported by NDTV.

To ensure strict enforcement, the Delhi Police has deployed 580 personnel along with 37 enforcement vans at 126 checkpoints located at key entry points into the city. Teams from the Transport Department and Municipal Corporation have also been stationed at petrol pumps to monitor compliance. Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras already installed at fuel stations will help identify vehicles without valid PUC certificates in real time.

Announcing the measures on Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the steps were necessary to tackle vehicular pollution, which spikes sharply during winter. Studies cited by the government indicate that vehicles contribute nearly 19.7 per cent of PM10 and 25.1 per cent of PM2.5 pollution in the capital during this period.

The government is also working to address traffic-related emissions by easing congestion at 100 identified hotspots across the city. An integrated traffic management system is being developed to reduce waiting time at signals, which officials believe will help cut both fuel consumption and pollution.

The air quality situation in Delhi continues to remain alarming. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has oscillated between the severe and very poor categories since November. At 4 pm on Wednesday, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 334, marginally better than Tuesday’s reading of 354 but still well above safe limits.

The issue of pollution will also take centre stage in Parliament on Wednesday, with the Lok Sabha set to hold a short-duration discussion under Rule 193. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been demanding the debate for weeks. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav is scheduled to reply at 5 pm.

Meanwhile, public health measures remain in place. Physical classes for primary students have been suspended, while secondary and higher secondary students have the option of online learning. Government and private offices have been advised to function with only 50 per cent staff on site as Delhi continues its battle against toxic air.