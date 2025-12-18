'Bahut Zyaada Torture Kiya...': Tenant Couple Strangles Woman Flat Owner To Death Over Rent Dispute In Ghaziabad - VIDEO

A shocking video has surfaced on social media in which a tenant couple from a housing society in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, can be heard confessing to the murder of their flat owner, who had reportedly visited their rented apartment to collect rent.

In the video, the man, identified as Ajay Gupta, and his wife, Aakriti Gupta, who lived in a rented flat at Aura Chimera Society in Rajnagar Extension, are seen being confronted by neighbours after a body was discovered inside their apartment. In the footage, a man can be heard asking the couple how they killed the flat owner. Ajay responds by saying they strangled her, showing no apparent remorse for the crime he allegedly committed.

According to reports, the body of 33-year-old Deepashikha Sharma, who owned the flat rented by the couple, was discovered late Wednesday night. She had reportedly gone to the apartment to collect pending rent and was allegedly murdered by the tenant couple.

Police said Deepashikha’s maid grew concerned after she did not return home until late at night and went to check on the second flat. Upon entering, she found Deepashikha’s body stuffed inside a red suitcase and immediately alerted the police. Information was received at Nandgram police station around 11:15 pm through a Police Response Vehicle (PRV). Officers rushed to the spot, secured the apartment and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Ajay and Aakriti, who had rented the flat earlier this year, have been detained for questioning. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family. Investigators are examining CCTV footage, phone records and possible financial disputes to determine the motive behind the murder. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the scene, and police are questioning neighbours in the gated community. Details regarding the weapon used or the nature of injuries have not yet been disclosed.