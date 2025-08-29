Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Chandauli Hospital Accused Of Holding 17-Year-Old Girl’s Body Hostage Over ₹44,000 Bill; Sues Journalists For Exposing Incident

Outrage in Chandauli as hospital allegedly withholds body of 17-year-old girl over unpaid bill | File Photo

Chandauli: A disturbing incident has come to light, Ayush Health Care hospital allegedly held the body of a deceased 17-year-old girl, Priyanshi Kumari, hostage for an unpaid bill of ₹44,000. The girl's family claimed to have paid ₹35,000 during her treatment, but the hospital refused to release the body until the remaining amount was paid.

Journalists Sued After Exposing Incident

When journalists exposed the incident, the hospital administration responded by suing them for alleged extortion. According to reports, the hospital used its influence to pressure the family into signing a written agreement, after which the body was handed over to the family.

Police Register Case, SP Assures Action

The matter has now been taken up by the authorities, with the case registered at Alinagar police station. The Superintendent of Police has assured strict action in the matter.

NIMA Secretary Seeks Action Against Journalists

NIMA's state secretary, Dr. OP Singh Prakash, has demanded action against the journalists involved, claiming they tarnish the image of genuine journalism. If no action is taken, they will appeal to the Chief Minister for justice. The incident has raised serious concerns about the hospital's practices and the role of journalists in exposing such incidents.