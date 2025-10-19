'We Contest Only In Bihar, Won't Ask For Seats In Karnataka, Rajasthan': RJD's Mrityunjay Tiwari

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari | X @ANI

Patna: Amid a struggle over seat-sharing in the opposition Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mrityunjay Tiwari on Sunday said that the alliance parties must understand that the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party mainly contests in Bihar and won't ask for seats in states like Karnataka and Rajasthan.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said that such situations emerge in this era of coalition politics, and they would be resolved once top leaders in the Mahagathbandhan sit together, as there is still time.

"Such situations emerge when there is a coalition, but it must be understood that RJD contests elections only in Bihar and a few seats in Jharkhand. We are not going to demand seats in Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh from Congress. They must understand the ground realities. There is still time. All the top leaders of the Mahagathbandhan parties would sit together to discuss and resolve this issue," RJD leader Tiwari said.

Speaking on Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to contest six seats alone in the Bihar Assembly elections, Tiwari said that they should understand that this election was more than forming a government.

"Every party desires more seats. But they should understand that this election is more than just forming a government. It's about saving Bihar, developing the state, and overthrowing the central government. Everyone needs to work together to strengthen this effort," the RJD leader said.

This comes after JMM general secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya flagged "contradictions" within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan. He said that they will review the alliance in Bihar.

Bhattacharya told reporters on Saturday, "There are contradictions within the NDA as well as within the Mahagathbandhan. There is infighting in many seats. We will also review the alliance in the state. Because every time there is betrayal. They have betrayed the workers of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. We will win the elections and ensure that the next government in Bihar will not be formed without the consent of the JMM."

Bhattacharya announced that his party will go solo in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said that JMM will contest the Bihar polls from six assembly constituencies.

"Dhamdaha, Chakai, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui and Pirpainti - we will contest these. The situation everywhere is different. Why is Congress contesting against the RJD? Why is CPI contesting against VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party)? Election strategies vary," the JMM general secretary said.

Meanwhile, Congress released its second list amid the ongoing Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing crisis on Saturday.

In the latest list, the Congress has fielded Shaswat Kedar Pandey from Narkatiaganj, whereas it has announced Qamrul Hoda as the candidate from Kishanganj. Irfan Alam, Jitender Yadav and Mohan Shrivasta will contest from Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town constituencies.

Congress's Pawan Khera said that everything within the Mahagathbandhan has been finalised, and he said that the announcement will be made at the right time and place.

"Everything has been finalised, only the announcement has to be made, which will be made at the right time," Pawan Khera told reporters on Saturday.

The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD and Congress, was unable to announce a seat-sharing pact for the first phase of the Bihar polls, as the nomination process concluded on Friday. The opposition alliance will be engaging in "freindly fight" in the upcoming polls on some seats.

Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) shared a seat distribution list, and the party has already begun its groundwork across key constituencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kickstart his election campaign from October 24.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

