'BJP MPs Defending Suspended Officer Who Participated In RSS, Proves My Point': Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

Karnataka, Minister for RDPR, IT, and BT Priyank Kharge | X @np_nationpress

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Sunday strongly criticised the BJP MPs for defending a Karnataka government officer suspended over alleged RSS participation.

"BJP MPs are coming forward and defending people who are defying the service conduct rules laid down by the State Government. This itself proves my point," he said.

Karge's remarks came as BJP MP Tejasvi Surya defended a government officer suspended by the Karnataka State Government for allegedly attending an RSS Pathshalan event.

In a post on X, Priyank Kharge highlighted the rules and responsibilities of government servants.

"Hmmmmm...... interesting that BJP MPs are coming forward and defending people who are defying the service conduct rules laid down by the State Govt. This itself proves my point. Anyway the rules states. "No Government Servant shall be a member of, or be otherwise associated with, any political party or any organization which takes part in politics nor shall he take part in, subscribe in aid of, or assist in any other manner, any political movement or activity," Kharge wrote.

Hmmmmm…… interesting that BJP MPs are coming forward and defending people who are defying the service conduct rules laid down by the State Govt. This itself proves my point.



Anyway the rules states.



“No Government Servant shall be a member of, or be otherwise associated with,… pic.twitter.com/ryW21fK44B — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) October 19, 2025

He further elaborated, "It shall be the duty of every Government Servant to endeavour to prevent any member of his family from taking part in, subscribing in aid of or assisting in any other manner, any movement or activity which is, or tends directly or indirectly to be, subversive of the Government as by law established and where a Government Servant is unable to prevent a member of his family from taking part in, or subscribing in aid of or assisting in any other manner, any such movement or activity, he shall make a report to that effect to the Prescribed Authority."

"If any question arises whether a party is a political party or whether any organisation takes part in politics or whether any movement or activity falls within the scope of sub-rule (2), the decision of the Government thereon shall be FINAL," Kharge added on X.

Reacting to the same on the reports of the suspension, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "They have guidelines that any official in an official capacity, when you are still in the government service, you're not supposed to participate in these kinds of organisations. That is why the action has been taken..."

Earlier on Thursday, Kharge wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to take action against officials participating in RSS programs.Referring to Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021, which does not permit government employees to be part of any political parties and participate in political activity, Kharge alleged that government officials have violated the rule by taking part in RSS's activities.

"As per Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021 for Government servants in the State of Karnataka, the following rule is already in force. No Government servant shall be a member of, or otherwise associated with, any political party or any organisation engaged in politics, or shall take part in any political movement or activity, shall not be solicited for its support or shall render any assistance thereto. It has been observed that government officials and employees are participating in the programs and activities organised by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other organisations in recent times, despite the clear direction," Kharge stated in the letter.

He requested CM Siddaramaiah to issue a circular warning that disciplinary action will be taken against officials who violate these rules."It has been requested to strictly prohibit the government officers and employees of the state from participating in the programs and activities organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and other organisations and to issue a circular stating disciplinary action against the violators," he wrote.

Priyank Kharge had urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)