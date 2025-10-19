Man Held With 1Kg MDMA Outside Kerala Airport | Representational Image

A special police unit on Sunday busted a major drug racket and recovered one kilogram of MDMA, a powerful synthetic drug, outside Karipur International Airport here.

The arrested person has been identified as Lijesh Antony (50), a native of Koratty in Thrissur district.

According to police, Antony arrived at Karipur airport on a flight from Oman in the morning.

After clearing customs and security checks, he exited the airport, where he was intercepted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF), a special police unit, officials said.

A search of his baggage led to the recovery of 21 packets containing MDMA concealed inside a box, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Antony was part of a smuggling network and had made frequent trips to Oman.

He had reportedly travelled to the Gulf nation on October 3, officials added.

The accused has been taken to the Karipur police station, where a case has been registered, and he is being questioned.

Police said that in recent months, several cases have been registered involving the smuggling of MDMA from Oman.

In March this year, Kochi City Police busted a gang involved in a similar racket, revealing that MDMA was being procured at comparatively cheaper rates from the Gulf country.

Antony will be produced before the court later as part of the remand proceedings, police said.

