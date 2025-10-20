'Government May Take Necessary Steps To Maintain Peace': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury On RSS Row In Karnataka

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | ANI

Murshidabad: Amidst the ongoing row over the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh holding a route march in Karnataka, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that it is the duty of the government to prevent tensions and maintain harmony in the state.

He mentioned that the people of Karnataka understand and support peace; meanwhile, the authorities must also take the necessary steps to maintain it.

"Government should prevent any form of tension in the state and maintain harmony among all communities in Karnataka. It is important to foster brotherhood across the state. Government may take necessary steps to maintain peace in the state... Karnataka public understands and supports peace and local harmony," Chowdhury told ANI.

Chowdhury's comments followed the state minister Priyank Kharge's demand for a ban on RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples. He said that permissions should not be granted for activities outside the syllabus in government schools and colleges.

Earlier on Sunday, the Karnataka High Court asked the RSS to submit a fresh petition to hold a route march on November 2 in Chittapur in the State.

The High Court directed the petitioners to file a fresh petition to the District Collectors along with the route of the march.

While the Bhim Army and Dalit Panthers had also sought permission to protest, the High Court directed that separate time slots be allotted to both organisations, the RSS and the Bhim Army. The hearing has been adjourned to October 24.

The court was hearing a petition seeking permission for an RSS route march in the constituency of Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge, Chittapur.

Following the Karnataka High Court's decision, Priyank Kharge alleged that the RSS had been quiet for a long time and suddenly requested permission for the march after he received abusive calls and death threats from their goons.

Speaking with ANI, he emphasised that abusing public representatives could embolden others to engage in similar behaviour. Priyank Kharge requested the RSS to submit documents of their association and questioned why they chose to hold the march at this time.

"You should ask the RSS about the timing of the march. They kept quiet for so long, and suddenly, when I got abusive calls and death threats from their goons, they wanted to prove a point and do the march there themselves. If you're going to abuse the public representative, other people and organisations will also be emboldened to do all these things. It's my duty to ensure that nothing untoward happens," he told ANI.

