 Uttar Pradesh News: 12 Wagons Of Freight Train Derail Near Mathura, No Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: 12 Wagons Of Freight Train Derail Near Mathura, No Injuries Reported

Uttar Pradesh News: 12 Wagons Of Freight Train Derail Near Mathura, No Injuries Reported

No one was injured in the incident that occurred between Vrindavan Road station and Ajhai station, which comes under the Mathura-Palwal section of Agra Rail Division, at 8:24 PM, they said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh News: 12 Wagons Of Freight Train Derail Near Mathura, No Injuries Reported | X - @vijaythehindu

New Delhi: Twelve loaded wagons of a freight train derailed near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night, disrupting traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai route, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred between Vrindavan Road station and Ajhai station, which comes under the Mathura-Palwal section of Agra Rail Division, at 8:24 PM, they said.

"As per preliminary information, 12 wagons are derailed, which have obstructed the down main line, UP main line and third line. There is no report of any injury to any of the train's crew," an official said.

Read Also
'Operation Sindoor Upheld Lord Ram's Teachings To Fight Injustice,' Says PM Modi In Letter To Nation...
article-image

"These obstructions will severely impact train movements on the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kota route," he said.

FPJ Shorts
Thane MACT Orders ₹35.27 Lakh Compensation To Children Of Woman Killed By Speeding Crane; Insurance Firm To Recover From Owner
Thane MACT Orders ₹35.27 Lakh Compensation To Children Of Woman Killed By Speeding Crane; Insurance Firm To Recover From Owner
UP: 12 Coaches Of Goods Train Carrying Coal Derail In Mathura; Rail Traffic Affected On Agra-Delhi Route - VIDEO
UP: 12 Coaches Of Goods Train Carrying Coal Derail In Mathura; Rail Traffic Affected On Agra-Delhi Route - VIDEO
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 21: Pari Shocked By Tulsi's School Plan, Noina Plans To Win Mihir's Trust During US Trip
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 21: Pari Shocked By Tulsi's School Plan, Noina Plans To Win Mihir's Trust During US Trip
Vashi Fire: Pooja Rajan, Husband And Daughter On 12th Floor During Diwali Celebrations; Rescue Hindered By Smoke And Darkness
Vashi Fire: Pooja Rajan, Husband And Daughter On 12th Floor During Diwali Celebrations; Rescue Hindered By Smoke And Darkness

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: 12 Coaches Of Goods Train Carrying Coal Derail In Mathura; Rail Traffic Affected On Agra-Delhi...

UP: 12 Coaches Of Goods Train Carrying Coal Derail In Mathura; Rail Traffic Affected On Agra-Delhi...

West Bengal News: Home Guard Arrested For Assaulting Junior Doctor At Howrah Hospital

West Bengal News: Home Guard Arrested For Assaulting Junior Doctor At Howrah Hospital

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits New Delhi Railway Station For Second Time To Inspect...

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits New Delhi Railway Station For Second Time To Inspect...

Uttar Pradesh News: 12 Wagons Of Freight Train Derail Near Mathura, No Injuries Reported

Uttar Pradesh News: 12 Wagons Of Freight Train Derail Near Mathura, No Injuries Reported

Kolkata Shocker: 11-Year-Old Girl Found Hanging Inside Wardrobe, Parents Arrested

Kolkata Shocker: 11-Year-Old Girl Found Hanging Inside Wardrobe, Parents Arrested