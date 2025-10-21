 'Operation Sindoor Upheld Lord Ram's Teachings To Fight Injustice,' Says PM Modi In Letter To Nation On Diwali
'Operation Sindoor Upheld Lord Ram's Teachings To Fight Injustice,' Says PM Modi In Letter To Nation On Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Diwali message, drew a parallel between Lord Ram’s teachings and Operation Sindoor, saying India upheld righteousness and avenged injustice. He highlighted the eradication of Naxalism, economic reforms like GST cuts, and urged citizens to adopt Swadeshi, uphold unity, and light lamps of harmony and positivity.

Tuesday, October 21, 2025
article-image
PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended Diwali greetings to the people through a letter and drew a parallel between Lord Ram and Operation Sindoor. He stated that just as Lord Ram teaches us to uphold dignity and righteousness, he also inspires us to fight against injustice.

PM Modi said that India witnessed a powerful example of this philosophy a few months ago during Operation Sindoor, in which the country upheld its dignity and avenged injustice.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali, a festival filled with energy and enthusiasm. This is the second Deepavali since the grand construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Lord Shri Ram teaches us to uphold righteousness and also gives us the courage to fight injustice. We saw a living example of this during Operation Sindoor. During that operation, Bharat not only upheld righteousness but also avenged injustice,” PM Modi said in his letter.

“This Deepavali is particularly special because, for the first time, lamps will be lit in many districts across the country, including remote areas. These are districts where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been eradicated at the root. In recent times, we have seen many individuals abandon the path of violence and join the mainstream of development, placing their faith in the Constitution of our country. This is a major achievement for the nation,” he added.

Amid these historic milestones, PM Modi also highlighted the government’s recent economic reforms.

“On the first day of Navratri, reduced GST rates were implemented. During this ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ (Savings Festival), citizens are saving thousands of crores of rupees,” he said.

PM Modi also called for the adoption of Swadeshi products and a renewed sense of national pride.

“In a world going through multiple crises, Bharat has emerged as a symbol of both stability and sensitivity. We are also on track to become the third-largest economy in the world in the near future,” he said.

“In this journey of a ‘Viksit’ (Developed) and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India), our primary responsibility as citizens is to fulfill our duties towards the nation. Let us adopt Swadeshi (local products) and proudly say: ‘This is Swadeshi!’ Let us promote the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’ Let us respect all languages. Let us maintain cleanliness. Let us prioritise our health. Let us reduce the use of oil in our food by 10 per cent and embrace Yoga,” he urged.

“Deepavali teaches us that when one lamp lights another, its light does not diminish—it grows. With that spirit, let us light lamps of harmony, cooperation, and positivity in our society. Once again, wishing you all a very Happy Deepavali,” PM Modi added.

