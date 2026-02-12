 Chhattisgarh Ex-DGP Vishwa Ranjan, Architect Of ‘Green Hunt’ Policy, Critical Condition On Ventilator Support
Chhattisgarh Ex-DGP Vishwa Ranjan, Architect Of 'Green Hunt' Policy, Critical Condition On Ventilator Support

The 1973-batch IPS officer was admitted to Medanta Hospital last month after suffering a severe cardiac-related issue. Sources indicate that while his health had initially shown a minor improvement, allowing doctors to remove him from the ventilator, his condition suddenly worsened on Tuesday, necessitating a return to life support.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh Ex-DGP Vishwa Ranjan, Architect Of ‘Green Hunt’ Policy, In Critical Condition On Ventilator Support |

Vishwa Ranjan, the former Director General of Police (DGP) of Chhattisgarh, renowned for his impactful anti-Naxal policy 'Green Hunt,' is in critical condition and has been placed back on ventilator support at a private hospital in Patna.

The 1973-batch IPS officer was admitted to Medanta Hospital last month after suffering a severe cardiac-related issue. Sources indicate that while his health had initially shown a minor improvement, allowing doctors to remove him from the ventilator, his condition suddenly worsened on Tuesday, necessitating a return to life support.

A statement from the hospital administration confirms his condition remains critical, adding that a team of expert doctors is continuously monitoring his situation and following all necessary medical protocols.

A Distinguished Career

State Consumer Commission Orders HP Employees' Credit Society To Refund ₹9 Lakh With Interest, Awards ₹5 Lakh Compensation To Retired HPCL Employee
'Usman Tariq Ke Saamne Kya Karenge...': Netizens Worried Ahead Of IND VS PAK After Namibia's Erasmus Takes 4-Fer In Delhi
Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet On 18 February For Ramadan Moon Sighting
BMC Intensifies Anti-Hawkers Eviction Across Mumbai
Vishwa Ranjan served as the sixth DGP of Chhattisgarh. He took over the responsibility in 2007 following the untimely demise of the then-DGP O.P. Rathore and held the post for approximately four years. During his tenure, he was a key figure in implementing significant reforms in police administration, with a particular focus on strengthening law and order and bolstering security arrangements in the Naxal-affected regions of the state.

His administrative experience is extensive, having served for a prolonged period on deputation with the Intelligence Bureau (IB), where he held important positions, including Additional Director helped him a lot in formulating effective anti-Naxal policy against Maoists. Senior IPS Officers served under him remembered him a statesman in uniform.

