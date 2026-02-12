 Karnataka CID Arrests BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj In Murder Case
Karnataka CID arrested BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraja in connection with the murder of rowdy sheeter Biklu Shiva. Named as the fifth accused, Basavaraj’s bail pleas were rejected by the High Court and Supreme Court. He was arrested at Bengaluru airport after arriving from Gujarat to surrender.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 10:03 PM IST
Bengaluru: The CID of Karnataka has arrested BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj, in connection with the murder of a rowdy sheeter.

The rowdy sheeter Biklu Shiva was hacked to death in front of his house by a group of people and the group was headed by another rowdy Jagga alias Jagadish, who is a close associate of Byrathi Basavaraj.

Since the mother of Biklu Shiva had directly accuses the hands of Byrathi Basavaraj behind her son's murder. The case was handed over to the CID, which made the MLA 5th accused in the case.

Byrathi Basavaraj initially obtained an anticipatory bail from the ACMM court, which was cancelled by the sessions court. He went into hiding and approached the high court. When the High Court rejected his bail application, he approached the Supreme Court, which also turned down his application.

Karnataka Power Tussle: Siddaramaiah Camp MLAs Convert Foreign Tour Into Private Visit After Row
He was hiding in Gujarat for the last two months and decided to surrender before the court. When he arrived in a private flight at Kempegowda International Airport, the CID arrested him.

Byrathi Basavaraj, the MLA from K R Puram Assembly constituency, was once close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He joined BJP during 'Operation Lotus', that brought down Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019. He was a minister in Yeddyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai governments.

