'AI-Generated, Fake News': Shashi Tharoor REACTS Over Fake Video Of Him Praising Pakistan For India Match Boycott Shared By Pakistani Journalist

Shashi Tharoor REACTS Over Fake Video Of Him Praising Pakistan For India Match Boycott Shared By Pakistani Journalist | X

Mumbai, February 12: Veteran Congress leader and Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor took a dig at Pakistan after a fake video of the leader was shared by a Pakistani journalist on social media. The fake Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated video showed Shashi Tharoor making comments about Pakistan's India match boycott drama. Shashi Tharoor sarcastically said that the video was "fake and not even very good." He also explained that the language and the voice in the video are not his.

The fake video was shared on social media by a Pakistani journalist identified as Zahid Gishkori who wrote in his bio that he works for "Hum News" which is a Pakistani news channel. The video shows that Shashi Tharoor is sitting inside his car outside the Parliament and addressing the media from inside.

The video is shared with the caption, "Pakistan nailed India, says @ShashiTharoor adding, "Pakistan deserves to be appreciated to for taking a bold stand" in #icct20worldcup2026." However, Shashi Tharoor rejected the claims made in the viral video and said, "Ai-generated “fake news” — and not even very good. Neither my language nor my voice."

Earlier, Pakistan made a U-turn on its decision of not taking the field in the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 which will be held at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on February 15.

However, Pakistan Government later made the announcement that they have directed the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on the D-day after a long drama and dialogue with the ICC in the presence of BCB President.

Pakistan claimed that they had announced to boycott the game against India in solidarity towards Bangladesh as they were replaced in the tournament with Scotland after they refused to travel to India citing security concerns and IPL-Mustafizur Rahman controversy.