IND VS NAM, T20 WC26: India Thrash Namibia By 93 Runs In Biggest Win In T20 WC History Before Pakistan Showdown

India warmed up for their game against Pakistan with a convincing win over Namibia on Thursday. The Men in Blue dominated the associate nation with both bat and ball in a 93-run victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The win takes India to the top of Group A over Pakistan, before the two teams face off in Colombo on Sunday.

India were put into bat after Gerhard Erasmus won the toss. Sanju Samson, deputising for Abhishek Sharma got off to a flyer with 3 sixes but departed soon. Ishan Kishan took the Namibian attack to the cleaners, scoring a half-century inside the powerplay.

India posted 86/1 in the powerplay, their highest score in the first six overs in T20 World Cup history. The Men in Blue did suffer a few hiccups, with Gerhard Erasmus running through the middle order.

The Namibian captain picked 4/20 in his four overs to put the breaks in. India looked set to score more than 250, but it took a half-century from Hardik Pandya to take them past even the 200-run mark.

In the chase, Namibia lost Jan Frylinck early. Namibia were in the game at 86/2 in the 9th over before Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel ran through the middle order. Runs dried up for the associate nation and they eventually were knocked over for just 116.

The 93-run win is India's biggest in T20 World Cup history. The Men in Blue now have toppled Pakistan to go top of Group A ahead of their game against Pakistan.