 VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Goes Berserk, Smashes 6,6,6,6,4 In 28-Run Over Off JJ Smit In IND VS NAM T20 WC Clash
Ishan Kishan was at his six-hitting best in the India vs Namibia clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The left-hander slammed a fine half-century at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. Kishan took particular liking to Namibia pacer JJ Smit, smashing him for 4 consecutive sixes and a boundary in a 28-run over.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
article-image

Bowling the final over of the powerplay, JJ Smit was taken for some punishment from the Indian star. Kishan had changed his bat after struggling to find his timing earlier. After a dot off the first ball, the Sunrisers Hyderabad star took the medium pacer to the cleaners.

JJ Smit angled for the stumps and Ishan Kishan just swatted it across to his favoured leg side for the first maximum. He then sent next one down the ground, advancing to the pitch off the ball for a massive 92m six.

In a repeat of the same, the left-hander once again targeted the straight boundary and cleared the fence. Another six followed, with a boundary of the last to make 28 runs in the 6th over.

IND VS NAM T20 WC 2026: Ishan Kishan Fires Warning To Pakistan, Slams 24-Ball 61 In Delhi
article-image

Kishan's effort took India's powerplay score to 86/1 at the end of 6 overs. It is the highest the Men in Blue have posted in T20 World Cup history. Overall, it was the third highest by the Indian team in the first six overs.

