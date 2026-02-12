Italy Clinch Maiden T20 World Cup Win, Thrash Nepal By 10 Wickets |

Mumbai: Debutants Italy scored their maiden win in ICC World Cup history after beating Nepal by 10 wickets in the Group C match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Mosca brothers Justin and Anthony launched a brutal assault on Nepal bowlers, chasing a mediocre 124 in 12.3 overs. Nepal, whose batters were impressive against England in a big chase at the same venue, could not find momentum as Italy's spinners strangled them. They were eventually all out for 123 in 19.3 overs.

Anthony made an unbeaten 62 in 32 balls with three boundaries, and Justin remained not out on 60 in 44 balls with five boundaries and three sixes as Italy reached the target in quick time to get two crucial points and better their net run rate.

Italy spin trio of Crishan Kalugamage (3 for 18), Ben Manenti (2 for 9), and JJ Smutts (1/22) took six wickets between them, almost like the West Indies spin trio of Gudakesh Motie, Roston Chase, and Akeal Hosein, who also shared six wickets between them against England on Wednesday.

Right-handed Anthony launched a six over midwicket to give Italy wings in strike bowler Karan KC’s first over. Left-handed Justin also got into the groove with six and four off Karan KC as Italy raced to 30/0 in three overs.

By the time Nepal's premier bowler Sandeep Lamichhane was introduced in the sixth over, Italy had raced to 58 in five overs. Lamichhane troubled Anthony, but he still fetched ten runs from two balls, including a six, to help Italy reach 68 for 0 after powerplay overs. Italy marched to 97 for 0 in 10 overs. Justin reached fifty in 37 balls, and a ball later, Anthony lofted Lamichhane over deep square leg to complete his fifty in 28 balls. He then hit his second consecutive six to bring 100 on the board inside 11 overs.

Much was expected from the Nepal batters after a stupendous show against England, but they came up with a disappointing show and had no answer to the Player of the Match, Kalugamage and Ben Manenti. A few batters got starts, but they couldn’t find big shots, and when they tried to go after bowling, they perished in the deep. Aarif Sheikh (27 in 24 balls), wicket-keeper batter Aasif Shiekh (run a ball 20) got starts but couldn't make it big. Rohit Kumar Paudel looked in good touch with 23 in 14 balls with two sixes, but he too holed out to Grant Stewart off Kalugamage.

Off-break bowler Ben Manenti, who started proceedings, took two crucial wickets of Aasif Shiekh and Lokesh Ban. Kalugamage, the leggie of Sri Lankan descent, gave nothing away to trouble Nepal batters to end with impressive figures and also forced a run out when both Nepal batters Nandan Yadav and Karan KC ran to the same end, and Nandan was given out in the 17th over as Nepal's innings fell apart.

Seaming allrounder Karan KC (18 not out in 11 balls) used the long handle to good effect to get a six and a boundary of the 18th over, as Ali Hasan’s over yielded 14 runs. But the innings folded up an over later.