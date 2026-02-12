 VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Collides With Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus In Hilarious Moment During IND Vs NAM T20 WC26 Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Hardik Pandya Collides With Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus In Hilarious Moment During IND Vs NAM T20 WC26 Clash

VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Collides With Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus In Hilarious Moment During IND Vs NAM T20 WC26 Clash

Hardik Pandya and Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus tickled the funny bone of the watching fans during the IND vs NAM clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The duo collided as Erasmus tried to save a run while Hardik was aiming to sneak a single. It resulted in Hardik lying on top of Erasmus, with the two and the fans watching sharing a laugh over it.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 08:28 PM IST
article-image

Hardik Pandya and Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus tickled the funny bone of the watching fans during the IND vs NAM clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The duo collided as Erasmus tried to save a run while Hardik was aiming to sneak a single. It resulted in Hardik lying on top of Erasmus, with the two and the fans watching sharing a laugh over it.

The incident occurred in the 12th over of the Indian innings. Facing the final ball of the over, Shivam Dube knocked one straight to Erasmus. The Namibia captain almost pushed Hardik Pandya out of the way to make the stop. The Indian all-rounder, who tried to sneak a single, landed on top of him. The two had a laugh about it and the video went viral on social media.

Both Erasmus and Pandya, two star all-rounders of their respective sides, had their say in the India vs Namibia contest. Erasmus bowled a miserly spell to help Namibia claw back into the contest. In his three overs, the spinner struck twice, dismissing Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma.

Hardik has his own moment of glory. The India all-rounder stitched a valuable partnership with Shivam Dube to ensure that the Men in Blue made it past the 200-run mark in Delhi.

FPJ Shorts
Bharat Forge Q3 FY26 Profit Slips 17 Per Cent, Company Declares ₹2 Interim Dividend For Shareholders
Bharat Forge Q3 FY26 Profit Slips 17 Per Cent, Company Declares ₹2 Interim Dividend For Shareholders
Bengaluru Techie Murders Parents For Refusing To Fund His Startup Venture
Bengaluru Techie Murders Parents For Refusing To Fund His Startup Venture
AAI Allocates ₹3,490 Crore To Modernise Air Navigation And Air Traffic Systems Across India
AAI Allocates ₹3,490 Crore To Modernise Air Navigation And Air Traffic Systems Across India
VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Collides With Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus In Hilarious Moment During IND Vs NAM T20 WC26 Clash
VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Collides With Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus In Hilarious Moment During IND Vs NAM T20 WC26 Clash

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Collides With Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus In Hilarious Moment During IND Vs...
VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Collides With Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus In Hilarious Moment During IND Vs...
VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Goes Berserk, Smashes 6,6,6,6,4 In 28-Run Over Off JJ Smit In IND VS NAM T20 WC...
VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Goes Berserk, Smashes 6,6,6,6,4 In 28-Run Over Off JJ Smit In IND VS NAM T20 WC...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 12, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 12, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
IND VS NAM T20 WC 2026: Ishan Kishan Fires Warning To Pakistan, Slams 24-Ball 61 In Delhi
IND VS NAM T20 WC 2026: Ishan Kishan Fires Warning To Pakistan, Slams 24-Ball 61 In Delhi
VIDEO: Sanju Samson Fails To Make Opportunity Count, Quick-Fire Cameo Ends After 3 Sixes In IND Vs...
VIDEO: Sanju Samson Fails To Make Opportunity Count, Quick-Fire Cameo Ends After 3 Sixes In IND Vs...