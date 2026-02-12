 VIDEO: Hardik Hits ICC T20 World Cup 2026's Longest Six Of 109M, Dube Launches 107M Six Vs Namibia At ICC T20 WC26
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Hardik Hits ICC T20 World Cup 2026's Longest Six Of 109M, Dube Launches 107M Six Vs Namibia At ICC T20 WC26

VIDEO: Hardik Hits ICC T20 World Cup 2026's Longest Six Of 109M, Dube Launches 107M Six Vs Namibia At ICC T20 WC26

Hardik Pandya smashed a monstrous six of 109-meters, which is one of the longest in the ICC T20 World Cup history and the longest in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Shivam Dube also followed with a massive 107-meter six.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Hardik Hits ICC T20 World Cup 2026's Longest Six Of 109-Meter | X

New Delhi, February 12: The India vs Namibia clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 witnessed several massive sixes from the Indian players at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Hardik Pandya smashed a monstrous six of 109-meters, which is one of the longest in the ICC T20 World Cup history and the longest in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Shivam Dube also followed with a massive 107-meter six.

Namibia spinner Bernard Scholtz was bowling the 15th over in which he conceded 24 runs. Both the longest sixes of the tournament were hit in the same over. Hardik Pandya smashed a 109-meter six and Shivam Dube hit another for a 107-meter six.

The five longest sixes of the tournament are as follows:

1. Hardik Pandya: 109M (India)

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Builder Booked Under MRTP Act For Deviations In Matunga Housing Project
Mumbai News: Builder Booked Under MRTP Act For Deviations In Matunga Housing Project
Navi Mumbai: 7 Arrested For Selling Drugs From Scrap Metal Shop; Heroin & Other Narcotics Worth Rs 22 Lakh Seized
Navi Mumbai: 7 Arrested For Selling Drugs From Scrap Metal Shop; Heroin & Other Narcotics Worth Rs 22 Lakh Seized
'Direct Consequence Of 922 Days Solitary Confinement': Former Pak PM Imran Khan's Son Reacts To Father Losing 85% Vision In Right Eye
'Direct Consequence Of 922 Days Solitary Confinement': Former Pak PM Imran Khan's Son Reacts To Father Losing 85% Vision In Right Eye
Mumbai News: Raza Academy Urges Muslim Youth To Boycott Valentine’s Day, Calls Celebrations Against Islamic Teachings
Mumbai News: Raza Academy Urges Muslim Youth To Boycott Valentine’s Day, Calls Celebrations Against Islamic Teachings

2. Shivam Dube: 107M (India)

3. Kamindu Mendis: 100M (Sri Lanka)

4. Noor Ahmad: 98M (Afghanistan)

5. Cameron Green: 98M (Australia)

Hardik Pandya scored 52 off just 28 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of over 185. Shivam Dube managed to score 23 off just 16 balls with 1 four and 1 six which went for 107 meter.

Read Also
Abhishek Sharma Health Update: Opener Ruled Out Of India Vs Namibia T20 WC26 Clash, Doubtful For IND...
article-image

Batting first, India went to a flying start with Sanju Samson scoring 22 off just 8 balls and Ishan Kishan smashing 61 runs off just 24 balls with 5 sixes and 6 fours at an incredible strike rate of 254. India scored 209/9 in their 20 overs and Namibia will need 210 to win when they come to bat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Italy Clinch Maiden T20 World Cup Win, Thrash Nepal By 10 Wickets
Italy Clinch Maiden T20 World Cup Win, Thrash Nepal By 10 Wickets
Who Is Gerhard Erasmus? Namibian Captain With 'Weird' Bowling Action Makes Headlines After 4-fer In...
Who Is Gerhard Erasmus? Namibian Captain With 'Weird' Bowling Action Makes Headlines After 4-fer In...
VIDEO: Hardik Hits ICC T20 World Cup 2026's Longest Six Of 109M, Dube Launches 107M Six Vs Namibia...
VIDEO: Hardik Hits ICC T20 World Cup 2026's Longest Six Of 109M, Dube Launches 107M Six Vs Namibia...
VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Collides With Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus In Hilarious Moment During IND Vs...
VIDEO: Hardik Pandya Collides With Namibia Captain Gerhard Erasmus In Hilarious Moment During IND Vs...
VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Goes Berserk, Smashes 6,6,6,6,4 In 28-Run Over Off JJ Smit In IND VS NAM T20 WC...
VIDEO: Ishan Kishan Goes Berserk, Smashes 6,6,6,6,4 In 28-Run Over Off JJ Smit In IND VS NAM T20 WC...