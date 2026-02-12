VIDEO: Hardik Hits ICC T20 World Cup 2026's Longest Six Of 109M, Dube Launches 107M Six Vs Namibia At ICC T20 WC26

Hardik Hits ICC T20 World Cup 2026's Longest Six Of 109-Meter | X

New Delhi, February 12: The India vs Namibia clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 witnessed several massive sixes from the Indian players at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Hardik Pandya smashed a monstrous six of 109-meters, which is one of the longest in the ICC T20 World Cup history and the longest in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Shivam Dube also followed with a massive 107-meter six.

Namibia spinner Bernard Scholtz was bowling the 15th over in which he conceded 24 runs. Both the longest sixes of the tournament were hit in the same over. Hardik Pandya smashed a 109-meter six and Shivam Dube hit another for a 107-meter six.

The five longest sixes of the tournament are as follows:

1. Hardik Pandya: 109M (India)

2. Shivam Dube: 107M (India)

3. Kamindu Mendis: 100M (Sri Lanka)

4. Noor Ahmad: 98M (Afghanistan)

5. Cameron Green: 98M (Australia)

Hardik Pandya scored 52 off just 28 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of over 185. Shivam Dube managed to score 23 off just 16 balls with 1 four and 1 six which went for 107 meter.

Batting first, India went to a flying start with Sanju Samson scoring 22 off just 8 balls and Ishan Kishan smashing 61 runs off just 24 balls with 5 sixes and 6 fours at an incredible strike rate of 254. India scored 209/9 in their 20 overs and Namibia will need 210 to win when they come to bat.