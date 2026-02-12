VIDEO: Axar Patel's Shocked Reaction Goes Viral After Jasprit Bumrah Takes Diving Catch During IND Vs NAM T20 WC26 Match

A diving catch from Jasprit Bumrah left teammate Axar Patel shell shocked in the IND vs NAM game in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash. The fast bowler not one of the most agile fielders in the side, put in a diving effort to dismiss Malan Kruger at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of the innings. Kruger tried to slog sweep Patel over the fence. However, he only caught a top edge which flew high up in the air. Bumrah gathered underneath it, but seemed to have lost it in the lights. However, the fast bowler kept his cool and put in a dive to hold onto the effort.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Axar Patel was visibly shocked as Bumrah completed the catch. The left-arm spinner's reaction to the dismissal went viral on social media. The all-rounder soon turned into an applause for the fast bowler, hailing his effort in the field.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More to follow...