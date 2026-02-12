 Paromita Mukherjee Clinches WIGA BPGC Title After Thrilling Final-Day Duel
Paromita Mukherjee Clinches WIGA BPGC Title After Thrilling Final-Day Duel

Uma, who was trailing Paromita by one stroke overnight, set the tone early with a remarkable hat-trick of birdies on holes 2, 3, and 4, seizing the lead and putting immediate pressure on the field.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
Overall champ Paromita Mukherjee (left) alongside Vaani Menon (winner Silver Division) and mother Uma Menon (overall runner-up) make a happy picture after the finish of the 14th WIGA BPGC Open Ladies Golf Championships |

An exciting contest between leader Paromita Mukherjee of Bengaluru and Mumbai’s Uma Menon was the highlight of the final day of the 14th WIGA BPGC Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championships, co-sponsored by CPP and organized by the BPGC Ladies Sections, at the BPGC, here, on Thursday.

Uma, who was trailing Paromita by one stroke overnight, set the tone early with a remarkable hat-trick of birdies on holes 2, 3, and 4, seizing the lead and putting immediate pressure on the field. However, she could not maintain the momentum and the experienced Paromita, the current AVT Tour's top ranked golfer, displayed exceptional composure and determination, steadily mounting a challenge and ultimately emerging victorious after a closely contested round.

Paromita finished one over on the front nine as well as the back nine, with one birdie, and a gross score of two over 72 to finish with a total of 233 and lift the prestigious Mahindra Trophy. Uma finished the final round in 75 for a total of 237 and the runner-up slot.

Taking a cue from Uma, daughter Vaani Menon, a junior, delivered a dominant performance over Sunali Agarwal to comfortably secure the Lt. Col. Harbhajan Singh Trophy, making it a double whammy for the mother, daughter duo.

Cynthia Sandhu from Mumbai dominated the Bronze Division to win the Asha Shah trophy over fellow Mumbaikar Sweta Desai.

The championship highlighted the spirit of competitive golf, with both players demonstrating skill and resilience right until the final holes. The tournament was impeccably organized, and the Ladies Section, led by Captain Vijaya Sahajwala, deserves special appreciation for their commendable efforts in hosting a successful and memorable championship.

The 14th edition of the championship once again showcased high-quality golf and sportsmanship, making it a memorable event for players and spectators alike.

