IND VS NAM T20 WC 2026: Ishan Kishan Fires Warning To Pakistan, Slams 24-Ball 61 In Delhi

Ishan Kishan continued his excellent form at the top of the order with an excellent half-century in the IND vs NAM clash on Thursday. Opening the batting, the left-hander slammed a 20-ball fifty at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Kishan's assault included a 28-run over, with his bat doing the talking days before the IND vs PAK game in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Kishan opened the batting with Sanju Samson and made no secret of his intention to take the attack to the opposition. After Sanju departed for a brief cameo, the left-hander took over with his belligerent hitting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Kishan struck two boundaries off JJ Smit to get going. He was given out LBW but instantly reviewed, with replays showing a clear inside edge. That flicked a switch in the India opener, who went on a boundary hitting rampage.

He changed his bat for the next over of JJ Smit and unleased a total carnage. The left-hander hit 4 consecutive sixes and a boundary in a massive 28-run over in Delhi. That boundary got him to his half-century in just 20 deliveries.

Kishan smashed a six and a boundary of Max Heingo but was dismissed in the next over, holding out in the deep of Gerard Erasmus. The left-hander did his job to perfection but would be disappointed to miss out on a century.

Nonetheless his exploits are a warning side to Pakistan, with the Men in Blue set to play their arch-rivals over the weekend. Kishan will be one of India's trump cards, having scored some quick-fire runs in recent times.