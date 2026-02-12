 VIDEO: Sanju Samson Fails To Make Opportunity Count, Quick-Fire Cameo Ends After 3 Sixes In IND Vs NAM T20 WC26 Clash
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 07:32 PM IST
Sanju Samson played his first-ever game in a World Cup after being drafted in following Abhishek Sharma's illness. The India opener got off to a flyer, hitting 3 sixes and a boundary to get the hosts off the blocks in the IND vs NAM clash. Just when Samson looked settled for a big score, he chipped one down to mid-wicket, ending his 8-ball cameo.

Sanju got off to a nervy start with three straight dots in the first over while facing Ruben Trumpelmann. However in typical fashion, the Kerala batter shunned his troubles and extended his arms straight down the round for a maximum to get going.

In the next over, Ben Shikongo was greeted with a brutal hitting display. Samson whipped a pull short over backward square leg to collect another six. He followed it up with another six, making it three in a row to put the Namibia pacer under pressure. Sanju then creamed a boundary over the covers to race to 22 off just 7 balls, signaling a special innings.

However, the very next ball, the Chennai Super Kings star was foxed by a slower delivery and Sanju just chipped one straight down to deep mid-wicket.

article-image

Samson was India's first choice opener but lost his place to Ishan Kishan following his disappointing show in the IND vs NZ series. The experienced keeper could only muster 46 runs in 5 matches. Abhishek's illness handed Samson another chance to make a claim for the top order spot, but his brief cameo will have not done enough to make it a tough decision for the team management.

