SportVot x FPJ: Millat FC Cruise Past Iron Born FC 3–0 As PIFA Sports Colaba FC Thrash Kenkre FC 6–0 In Mumbai Premier League

Millat FC and PIFA Sports Colaba FC celebrate dominant victories in high-scoring Mumbai Premier League clashes | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 12: The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 continues to witness exciting football action across Mumbai as the tournament progresses from December 1 onwards. The league has been showcasing dominant performances, competitive fixtures and growing enthusiasm among football fans throughout the season.

Millat FC defeat Iron Born FC 3–0

Millat FC delivered a commanding performance to defeat Iron Born FC 3–0 in a one-sided encounter. Dominating possession with 70%, Millat FC controlled the game from start to finish and created seven shots, four of which were on target. Iron Born FC struggled to break through the defence, managing only four shots and one on target despite having 30% possession.

The match remained disciplined, with minimal fouls and only one yellow card shown to Iron Born FC. Millat FC also dominated set pieces, earning seven corners compared to none by Iron Born FC.

PIFA Sports Colaba FC thrash Kenkre FC 6–0

PIFA Sports Colaba FC produced a sensational attacking display to thrash Kenkre FC 6–0 in the second match of the day. PIFA Sports Colaba FC were relentless going forward, registering 11 shots with eight on target, while Kenkre FC failed to register a single shot on target from their two attempts.

The match was played in a fair and controlled manner, with no fouls committed and one yellow card shown to each side. The emphatic victory highlighted PIFA Sports Colaba FC’s attacking strength in the ongoing Mumbai Premier League.

