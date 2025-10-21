 UP Shocker: Woman Chops Off Brother-In-Law’s Private Part For Refusing To Marry Her Sister In Agra
Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
UP Shocker: Woman Chops Off Brother-In-Law’s Private Part For Refusing To Marry Her Sister In Agra | FPJ (An AI Generated Visual)

A shocking incident was reported from Barhan area of Agra, where a woman allegedly chopped off her brother-in-law’s private part after he refused to marry her sister. The victim, identified as Yogesh, was rushed to SN Medical College in Agra and later referred to AIIMS Delhi in critical condition.

According to reports, Yogesh, an engineer working with Ultratech Company in Haldwani, had returned home for Diwali holidays. The incident took place late Monday night at Khedi Adu village in Barhan. Police said the accused woman, Archana, is married to Yogesh’s elder brother Raj Bahadur.

Family members told police that Archana wanted Yogesh to marry her sister, but his marriage had been fixed elsewhere in Mainpuri and was scheduled to take place in November. Upset over this, Archana allegedly called Yogesh to her room after the Diwali puja and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon.

Hearing Yogesh’s screams, family members rushed to the room and found him bleeding profusely. He was immediately taken to the hospital.

Following the incident, Archana’s husband reportedly sent her and their three children to her parental home in Etah. Police have since questioned both Archana and Raj Bahadur.

While an FIR is yet to be registered, Barhan police have launched an investigation. Villagers, however, have been speculating over the motive, with some claiming that Yogesh had entered his sister-in-law’s room before the assault. Police said all angles are being probed.

In a separate incident, a woman chopped off her brother-in-law’s private part with a kitchen knife on October 16 after he allegedly refused to marry her sister.

