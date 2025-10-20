 Horrific! Bhabhi Chops Off Brother-In-Law’s Private Part For Refusing To Marry Her Sister In UP's Prayagraj; Arrested
The victim and the woman's sister-in-law were in a relationship and he refused to marry after his family opposed their marriage. The victim's Bhabhi then decided to take revenge for her sister and chopped off his private part.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 04:48 PM IST
Bhabhi Chops Off Brother-In-Law’s Private Part For Refusing To Marry Her Sister In UP's Prayagraj | FPJ (An AI Generated Visual)

Prayagraj, October 20: In a horrific incident, a woman chopped off her brother-in-law's private part for refusing to marry her sister in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The victim and the woman's sister-in-law were in a relationship and he refused to marry after his family opposed their marriage. The victim's Bhabhi then decided to take revenge for her sister and chopped off his private part.

Incident Details

The victim has been identified as Umesh (20) who was brutally attacked by his sister-in-law identified as Manju. Manju cut off Umesh's private part while he was asleep. There are reports that police have arrested Manju and are investigating the case further.

Motive Behind Attack

The incident occurred on October 16. Police said that Umesh was in a relationship with Manju’s sister for a long time. Recently, he decided to marry someone else, which left the young woman heartbroken and depressed. Seeing her sister’s condition, Manju got furious and in a fit of rage took revenge by attacking Umesh in his sleep.

Manju Flees After Attack

According to reports, Umesh screamed in pain after the attack, but before anyone could reach him, Manju fled from the house. Hearing his cries, Umesh’s brother rushed to the room and saw that Umesh was lying in a pool of blood and his severed private part was lying on the floor.

Case Filed

The family immediately rushed Umesh to the hospital and initially filed a police complaint against an unidentified attacker. However, during the investigation, it was revealed that Manju was behind the attack.

Umesh’s Condition Now Stable

There are reports that Umesh's condition is now stable. The doctors said that the operation lasted for about one and a half hours and it may take around seven to eight months for Umesh to fully recover.

