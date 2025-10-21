West Bengal News: Home Guard Arrested For Assaulting Junior Doctor At Howrah Hospital | FP Photo

Kolkata: A Home Guard volunteer was arrested on Tuesday after an alleged assault on a junior doctor while she was on duty at Saratchandra Chattopadhyay College and Hospital in Uluberia in Howrah district.

According to the victim, the accused had identified himself as a senior police officer and had entered the maternity ward of the hospital on Monday evening along with several other people and a pregnant woman.

The victim also mentioned that despite checking the condition of the pregnant woman a relative had kicked the junior doctor and another person had twisted her hand and threatened her that she would face dire consequences after she leaves the hospital premises.

Following the attack, other doctors and staff started a protest demanding arrest of the perpetrators.

On Monday evening the hospital authorities had lodged an FIR against the accused who is identified as Babulal.

On Tuesday the Home Guard got arrested and state Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam mentioned after getting the report from the hospital the state authority had also sought a report on the assault case.

West Bengal Junior Doctor’s Front had sent a team to Uluberia to inspect the situation.

The opposition however had slammed the state government over the security of women in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar said that such incidents are ‘clear examples that women are not safe in West Bengal under Trinamool Congress (TMC)’.

Former Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated, “ON one side we were worshipping Goddess Kali, on the other side a woman was being assaulted.”