 West Bengal News: Home Guard Arrested For Assaulting Junior Doctor At Howrah Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal News: Home Guard Arrested For Assaulting Junior Doctor At Howrah Hospital

West Bengal News: Home Guard Arrested For Assaulting Junior Doctor At Howrah Hospital

According to the victim, the accused had identified himself as a senior police officer and had entered the maternity ward of the hospital on Monday evening along with several other people and a pregnant woman.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:59 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal News: Home Guard Arrested For Assaulting Junior Doctor At Howrah Hospital | FP Photo

Kolkata: A Home Guard volunteer was arrested on Tuesday after an alleged assault on a junior doctor while she was on duty at Saratchandra Chattopadhyay College and Hospital in Uluberia in Howrah district.

According to the victim, the accused had identified himself as a senior police officer and had entered the maternity ward of the hospital on Monday evening along with several other people and a pregnant woman.

The victim also mentioned that despite checking the condition of the pregnant woman a relative had kicked the junior doctor and another person had twisted her hand and threatened her that she would face dire consequences after she leaves the hospital premises.

Following the attack, other doctors and staff started a protest demanding arrest of the perpetrators.

FPJ Shorts
Thane MACT Orders ₹35.27 Lakh Compensation To Children Of Woman Killed By Speeding Crane; Insurance Firm To Recover From Owner
Thane MACT Orders ₹35.27 Lakh Compensation To Children Of Woman Killed By Speeding Crane; Insurance Firm To Recover From Owner
UP: 12 Coaches Of Goods Train Carrying Coal Derail In Mathura; Rail Traffic Affected On Agra-Delhi Route - VIDEO
UP: 12 Coaches Of Goods Train Carrying Coal Derail In Mathura; Rail Traffic Affected On Agra-Delhi Route - VIDEO
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 21: Pari Shocked By Tulsi's School Plan, Noina Plans To Win Mihir's Trust During US Trip
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 21: Pari Shocked By Tulsi's School Plan, Noina Plans To Win Mihir's Trust During US Trip
Vashi Fire: Pooja Rajan, Husband And Daughter On 12th Floor During Diwali Celebrations; Rescue Hindered By Smoke And Darkness
Vashi Fire: Pooja Rajan, Husband And Daughter On 12th Floor During Diwali Celebrations; Rescue Hindered By Smoke And Darkness

On Monday evening the hospital authorities had lodged an FIR against the accused who is identified as Babulal.

Read Also
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Construction Of Grand Mahakaal Temple In Siliguri
article-image

On Tuesday the Home Guard got arrested and state Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam mentioned after getting the report from the hospital the state authority had also sought a report on the assault case.

West Bengal Junior Doctor’s Front had sent a team to Uluberia to inspect the situation.

The opposition however had slammed the state government over the security of women in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar said that such incidents are ‘clear examples that women are not safe in West Bengal under Trinamool Congress (TMC)’.

Former Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated, “ON one side we were worshipping Goddess Kali, on the other side a woman was being assaulted.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: 12 Coaches Of Goods Train Carrying Coal Derail In Mathura; Rail Traffic Affected On Agra-Delhi...

UP: 12 Coaches Of Goods Train Carrying Coal Derail In Mathura; Rail Traffic Affected On Agra-Delhi...

West Bengal News: Home Guard Arrested For Assaulting Junior Doctor At Howrah Hospital

West Bengal News: Home Guard Arrested For Assaulting Junior Doctor At Howrah Hospital

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits New Delhi Railway Station For Second Time To Inspect...

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits New Delhi Railway Station For Second Time To Inspect...

Uttar Pradesh News: 12 Wagons Of Freight Train Derail Near Mathura, No Injuries Reported

Uttar Pradesh News: 12 Wagons Of Freight Train Derail Near Mathura, No Injuries Reported

Kolkata Shocker: 11-Year-Old Girl Found Hanging Inside Wardrobe, Parents Arrested

Kolkata Shocker: 11-Year-Old Girl Found Hanging Inside Wardrobe, Parents Arrested