PM Modi’s Visit To West Bengal's Nadia Hit By Dense Fog, Chopper Returns To Kolkata; Virtual Rally Likely

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to West Bengal’s Nadia district faced disruption on Friday after dense fog and poor visibility prevented his helicopter from landing at the Taherpur helipad. The helicopter was forced to return to Kolkata airport after hovering over the helipad for some time and failing to secure a safe landing, officials said.

The Prime Minister had arrived in Kolkata around 10.40 am for a scheduled programme in Taherpur, where he was to launch key highway projects and later address a BJP rally titled Parivartan Sankalpa Sabha. As per the original plan, PM Modi was to travel by helicopter from Kolkata to Taherpur. However, adverse weather conditions disrupted the schedule.

Officials said the Prime Minister waited at Kolkata airport while authorities assessed the situation. A decision was being taken on whether he should wait for weather conditions to improve and attempt another helicopter journey, travel by road, or address the gathering virtually. Reports suggested that covering the nearly 100-kilometre distance from Kolkata to Taherpur by road could be challenging given time and logistical constraints.

Virtual Rally Likely To Take Place

There is now a strong possibility that the Prime Minister may address the rally virtually if the fog persists and travel remains unsafe. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his arrival, a large crowd of BJP supporters had already gathered at the Taherpur rally site, visuals showed. Thousands of people were seen waiting since morning, hoping to hear the Prime Minister in person.

According to reports, security personnel were compelled to temporarily close entry gates at the venue as the crowd swelled beyond capacity, with many supporters still waiting outside the rally ground. The arrangements included two separate platforms for the Prime Minister’s programmes, one for the inauguration of government projects and another for the political rally.

At the Taherpur event, PM Modi was expected to formally kick off the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. He was also slated to address issues related to the Matua community, particularly countering the ruling Trinamool Congress on the sensitive citizenship debate.

The delay caused by weather conditions has led to anxious moments among party workers and supporters, even as officials continue to monitor visibility levels. The final call on whether the Prime Minister will travel, wait, or address the rally virtually is expected once weather conditions are reassessed.

For now, dense fog remains the key obstacle, casting uncertainty over one of the BJP’s major political events in the state ahead of the crucial 2026 polls.