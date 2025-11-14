'Ganga Flows Through Bihar & Reaches Bengal': PM Modi Expresses Confidence Of BJP’s Victory In West Bengal - VIDEO

PM Modi | ANI

Kolkata: After Bihar’s landslide victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hopeful that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in West Bengal.

Addressing the victory rally at party headquarters at the national capital, Modi on Friday had mentioned that the victory of Bihar had sent ‘positive vibes’ to the people of Bengal.

“Ganga flows through Bihar and reaches Bengal. Bihar has also paved the way for the BJP’s victory in Bengal. I also congratulate the brothers and sisters of Bengal. Now, together with you, the BJP will uproot jungle raj from West Bengal as well,” said Modi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier this day, central BJP leader Giriraj Singh also hinted towards the saffron camp forming the next government in Bengal.

“Bihar’s victory is ours and it will be Bengal’s turn next because there too, Rohingya and Bangladesh,” Singh told the media.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was seen celebrating and distributing sweets outside the state Legislative Assembly.

“Earlier Bengal, Bihar and Odisha used to be called ‘Anga’ (Bihar), ‘Banga (Bengal) and ‘Kalinga (Odisha). The BJP government is there in Anga and Kalinga, now it is time for forming the government in Banga for the sake of developing the state,” said Adhikari.

Countering Modi and Giriraj Singh, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh said, “How dare Modi’s leader Giriraj Singh call Bengalis ‘Bangladeshi’ and ‘Rohingya’? It is an insult to crores of Bengalis. The power of the woman voter seen in Bihar elections 2025. Next year Bengal will show why mass leaders like Mamata Banerjee are so very attractive to the electorate in which the “mahila factor” matters more than ever. Khela Hobe.”

TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh also stated that Bihar elections result won’t be replicated in Bengal.