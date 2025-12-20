 Viral Video: UP Man Performs Dangerous Chin-Up On Railway Bridge Above Delhi-Lucknow Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaViral Video: UP Man Performs Dangerous Chin-Up On Railway Bridge Above Delhi-Lucknow Highway

Viral Video: UP Man Performs Dangerous Chin-Up On Railway Bridge Above Delhi-Lucknow Highway

A viral video from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur shows a man performing chin-ups while hanging from a railway bridge above the busy Delhi–Lucknow National Highway, risking his life without any safety gear. Vehicles pass below as he carries out the stunt, reportedly for social media. Hapur Police said the youth’s identity is being verified and legal action will follow.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Man performing chin-up on railway bridge above Delhi-Lucknow Highway | X/@s_afreen7

A viral video showing a man performing a life-threatening stunt on the Hapur stretch of the Delhi–Lucknow National Highway in Uttar Pradesh has surfaced on social media.

The video shows a man wearing a black vest and track pants hanging from a railway bridge above the national highway. He can be seen performing chin-ups while heavy vehicles and cars pass below on the busy road.

The video clearly indicates that the man was not using any harness or safety equipment. The stunt appears to have been performed solely for recording purposes, putting his life at serious risk.

Chin-ups are a bodyweight strength-training exercise in which a person hangs from a bar with an underhand grip and pulls themselves up until the chin clears the bar, engaging the back, biceps, and core muscles.

FPJ Shorts
'You Can't Compare Goa...': Mumbai's First Sunburn Festival Compared To Goa By Loyal EDM Fans
'You Can't Compare Goa...': Mumbai's First Sunburn Festival Compared To Goa By Loyal EDM Fans
Electronics Exports Surge 38% In FY26, Boosted By Smartphones & 'Make In India' Drive
Electronics Exports Surge 38% In FY26, Boosted By Smartphones & 'Make In India' Drive
India–AI Impact Summit 2026 To Showcase Real-World AI Deployments In Energy, Healthcare, & More
India–AI Impact Summit 2026 To Showcase Real-World AI Deployments In Energy, Healthcare, & More
SEBI Chief Urges Company Secretaries To Anticipate Risks, Strengthen Governance
SEBI Chief Urges Company Secretaries To Anticipate Risks, Strengthen Governance

While the exercise is typically performed in a gym or controlled environment, the man took it to an extreme by performing it on a bridge above a moving highway.

Responding to the viral clip, Hapur Police said the identity of the youth is being ascertained. Officials added that once identified, necessary legal action will be taken as per rules.

The incident comes months after another dangerous stunt went viral from Odisha’s Boudh district, where a 12-year-old boy was seen lying between railway tracks as a train passed over him. The act was recorded by another youth and shared online.

Following an investigation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Baunsuni Police conducted a joint operation and, with the help of villagers, traced the two minor boys involved. Both children, along with their parents or guardians, were taken to the RPF post in Balangir.

Authorities said further action is being taken under the Juvenile Justice Act, with proceedings conducted in the presence of the minors’ guardians.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: UP Man Performs Dangerous Chin-Up On Railway Bridge Above Delhi-Lucknow Highway

Viral Video: UP Man Performs Dangerous Chin-Up On Railway Bridge Above Delhi-Lucknow Highway

PM Modi’s Visit To West Bengal's Nadia Hit By Dense Fog, Chopper Returns To Kolkata; Virtual Rally...

PM Modi’s Visit To West Bengal's Nadia Hit By Dense Fog, Chopper Returns To Kolkata; Virtual Rally...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 20, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 20, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Agra Market Viral Video: Begging Woman Questioned After Child’s Fair Complexion Draws Attention,...

Agra Market Viral Video: Begging Woman Questioned After Child’s Fair Complexion Draws Attention,...

'Punches Thrown, Slammed On Ground': Live TV Debate Turns Into Wrestling Arena As Ramdev Baba &...

'Punches Thrown, Slammed On Ground': Live TV Debate Turns Into Wrestling Arena As Ramdev Baba &...