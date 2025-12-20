'Muslims Who Fought For Freedom Now Called Traitors': SP MLA Abu Azmi On Attacks Against Minorities In Bangladesh | Video

Samajwadi Leader & MLA Abu Azmi | X/@ANI

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi condemned attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, saying that violence against any community must be strongly denounced, regardless of religion or location.

Addressing the media, Azmi said, “Whether it’s a Hindu or a Muslim, if someone does something wrong to anyone, they should be punished severely. Wherever it happens and to whomever it happens, we should condemn it. But shouldn’t I first condemn what’s happening in my own country?”

He added, “In my country, those for whom Muslims fought for freedom and who have never betrayed the nation are now being called traitors. What kind of justice is this?”

Violent Protests Erupt In Bangladesh

Violent anti-India protests broke out in Bangladesh on Friday following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi. Incidents of violence and vandalism were reported across the country, with protesters targeting prominent Bangladeshi media houses such as The Daily Star and Prothom Alo.

The already demolished structure at 32 Dhanmondi, the former residence of Bangladesh’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was also targeted during the unrest.

Indian High Commission Issues Advisory

In response to the deteriorating situation, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka issued an advisory urging Indian nationals in Bangladesh to avoid local travel and minimise movement outside their residences.

Azmi Condemns Nitish Kumar Over Hijab Video

Reacting to a viral video showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attempting to remove a woman’s hijab, Azmi strongly criticised the act.

“What he did is absolutely wrong. I strongly condemn it. A man holding the position of Chief Minister is doing this; a case should be filed against him,” Azmi said.

Details Of The Patna Incident

The incident reportedly took place on Monday during an official function in Patna, where Kumar was distributing certificates to AYUSH doctors. In the video, the 74-year-old Janata Dal (United) leader is seen gesturing to a woman doctor to remove her hijab.

Before she could respond, Kumar is seen reaching out and pulling the hijab down from her face, briefly exposing her mouth and chin. The visuals triggered immediate backlash on social media, with many questioning the Chief Minister’s conduct and calling it a violation of personal boundaries.

As criticism continues, Kumar has not issued any official apology or statement addressing the incident.