Karnataka Shocker: Specially Abled Student Assaulted With Plastic Pipe, Chilli Powder Thrown In Eyes - VIDEO

Bagalkote: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Karnataka’s Bagalkote district. A 16-year-old specially abled student was brutally assaulted at a residential school for children with special needs in the Navagar area of northern Karnataka.

A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced. The footage shows children sitting on the floor in the lobby while a teacher is seen thrashing the victim with a plastic pipe. The teenager can be heard crying in pain while lying on the floor.

The person recording the video can be heard laughing. The video has gone viral on social media.

The accused teacher has been identified as Akshay Indulkar. According to an NDTV report, he also threw chilli powder into the boy’s eyes.

Case Filed

The video was reportedly leaked by a former employee of the institution. The victim’s parents have filed a complaint, and the police have confirmed that an FIR has been registered.

Police Action

Authorities have detained Akshay, his wife, and two others linked to the school for questioning.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety of students who require special care at educational institutions.