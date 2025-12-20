 Karnataka Shocker: Specially Abled Student Assaulted With Plastic Pipe, Chilli Powder Thrown In Eyes - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Shocker: Specially Abled Student Assaulted With Plastic Pipe, Chilli Powder Thrown In Eyes - VIDEO

Karnataka Shocker: Specially Abled Student Assaulted With Plastic Pipe, Chilli Powder Thrown In Eyes - VIDEO

A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced. The footage shows children sitting on the floor in the lobby while a teacher is seen thrashing the victim with a plastic pipe. The teenager can be heard crying in pain while lying on the floor.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Video screengrab | X/@sanjevaniNews

Bagalkote: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Karnataka’s Bagalkote district. A 16-year-old specially abled student was brutally assaulted at a residential school for children with special needs in the Navagar area of northern Karnataka.

A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced. The footage shows children sitting on the floor in the lobby while a teacher is seen thrashing the victim with a plastic pipe. The teenager can be heard crying in pain while lying on the floor.

The person recording the video can be heard laughing. The video has gone viral on social media.

The accused teacher has been identified as Akshay Indulkar. According to an NDTV report, he also threw chilli powder into the boy’s eyes.

FPJ Shorts
Faulty CGM Readings Pose Serious Health Risks For Diabetics: Experts
Faulty CGM Readings Pose Serious Health Risks For Diabetics: Experts
Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slam Modi Govt For Scrapping MGNREGA, Call It Assault On Rights Of Poor
Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slam Modi Govt For Scrapping MGNREGA, Call It Assault On Rights Of Poor
Haryana Assembly Erupts Over Vande Mataram Debate As BJP, Congress Clash, MLAs Named, Removed And No-Trust Motion Fails
Haryana Assembly Erupts Over Vande Mataram Debate As BJP, Congress Clash, MLAs Named, Removed And No-Trust Motion Fails
Uttar Pradesh News: Impact Of CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision Visible As Jhansi Rural Women Earn Upto ₹2.5 Lakh Through Self-Reliance
Uttar Pradesh News: Impact Of CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision Visible As Jhansi Rural Women Earn Upto ₹2.5 Lakh Through Self-Reliance

Case Filed

The video was reportedly leaked by a former employee of the institution. The victim’s parents have filed a complaint, and the police have confirmed that an FIR has been registered.

Police Action

Authorities have detained Akshay, his wife, and two others linked to the school for questioning.

Read Also
Karnataka: Goods Vehicle Driver And His Wife Kidnapped, Brutally Beaten With Stick & Kicks After...
article-image

The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety of students who require special care at educational institutions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slam Modi Govt For Scrapping MGNREGA, Call It Assault On Rights Of...

Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slam Modi Govt For Scrapping MGNREGA, Call It Assault On Rights Of...

Haryana Assembly Erupts Over Vande Mataram Debate As BJP, Congress Clash, MLAs Named, Removed And...

Haryana Assembly Erupts Over Vande Mataram Debate As BJP, Congress Clash, MLAs Named, Removed And...

Karnataka Shocker: Specially Abled Student Assaulted With Plastic Pipe, Chilli Powder Thrown In Eyes...

Karnataka Shocker: Specially Abled Student Assaulted With Plastic Pipe, Chilli Powder Thrown In Eyes...

ED Probes ₹100-Crore Codeine Cough Syrup Racket, Tracks Funding Trail, Mafia Links, Benami Deals...

ED Probes ₹100-Crore Codeine Cough Syrup Racket, Tracks Funding Trail, Mafia Links, Benami Deals...

'Muslims Who Fought For Freedom Now Called Traitors': SP MLA Abu Azmi On Attacks Against Minorities...

'Muslims Who Fought For Freedom Now Called Traitors': SP MLA Abu Azmi On Attacks Against Minorities...