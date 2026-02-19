Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Not To Deliver Keynote Address At India AI Impact Summit, Confirms His Foundation

Bill Gates | X

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will not deliver the scheduled keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit today, February 19, in New Delhi. The announcement in this regard was made by his philanthropic organisation, the Gates Foundation.

"After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address," the foundation said.

The organization further stated that it will be represented at the summit by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices.

It added, "The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit."

Reaffirming its engagement, the foundation stated, "The Gates Foundation remains fully committed to our work in India to advance our shared health and development goals."