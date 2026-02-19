PM Narendra Modi To Host Roundtable With Tech Leaders At AI Summit In Delhi Today, Set To Address Keynote Speech On AI Vision | ANI

PM Narendra Modi is set to welcome world leaders at Bharat Mandapam today as part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

According to the official schedule, a family photo featuring the Prime Minister and the visiting global dignitaries will be taken at approximately 09:15 am, marking a significant moment of global cooperation in the national capital.

Building on this momentum, the Prime Minister will participate in the Opening Ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to begin at around 09:40 am.

The event will reach a key moment when PM Modi delivers a keynote address at approximately 10:25 am, outlining a comprehensive vision for artificial intelligence and its global impact.

These morning events follow a high-octane start to the summit on Wednesday, when the Prime Minister extended a warm welcome to world leaders, including Antonio Guterres and Kristalina Georgieva.

Throughout that day, he maintained a hectic diplomatic schedule, conducting nine bilateral meetings with heads of state and global technology leaders.

The arrival of international dignitaries at the elegantly adorned Bharat Mandapam was marked by a cultural showcase, underscoring the summit's blend of tradition and technology.

Leaders such as Anura Kumara Disanayaka and Tshering Tobgay were received to the resonant sounds of traditional instruments, including drums, nadaswaram, and tanpura.

PM Narendra Modi greeted each guest with handshakes and exchanges of pleasantries, setting a collaborative tone for the summit.

Among the notable figures welcomed during these inaugural proceedings were Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Andrej Plenkovic, Aleksandar Vucic, and Sebastien Pillay.

The ceremony also included Alar Karis, Petteri Orpo, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Bharrat Jagdeo, further highlighting the global scale of the event.

Deepening this diplomatic engagement, the Prime Minister held seven bilateral meetings with world leaders and two exclusive meetings with global CEOs.

These discussions included sessions with Bhutan's PM Tobgay, Pedro Sanchez, and Croatia's PM Plenkovic.

On the corporate front, he met with industry titans Sundar Pichai and Vinod Khosla.

Reflecting on his meeting with the Croatian Prime Minister, PM Modi shared on X, "Held fruitful discussions with the Prime Minister of Croatia, Mr Andrej Plenkovic. We discussed how to add momentum to our bilateral partnership in areas such as technology, innovation, shipbuilding, blue economy and boosting connectivity through the IMEEC corridor."

Following a similarly productive dialogue with the Estonian President, the Prime Minister remarked, "Had an excellent meeting with President Alar Karis of Estonia, a nation which has made remarkable strides in tech and AI. Discussed how to add further vigour to our economic partnership, particularly in the context of the India-EU FTA, which is a historical agreement."

These individual interactions align with the broader vision of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which is being held under the theme 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (welfare for all, happiness of all).

The event is structured around seven thematic areas, including AI for Economic Growth and Social Good, Democratising AI Resources, and Safe and Trusted AI.

These themes are being steered by seven working groups aligned with the pillars of people, planet, and progress.

On Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister hosted a formal dinner and cultural programme for heads of state and international guests to celebrate the day's achievements.

Sharing images on social media, he posted, "With world leaders at the AI Impact Summit dinner and cultural programme."

He added, "The cultural programme at Bharat Mandapam showcased India's rich heritage and traditions!"

