Google Aiming To Infuse AI At All Levels In India: Sundar Pichai |

New Delhi: Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday said Google is infusing artificial intelligence (AI) at all levels in India to improve healthcare, support startups, agriculture and more.

Pichai earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and discussed India’s growing work in artificial intelligence and how Google can collaborate with the country’s talented students and professionals.

“Great to meet with PM Modi this morning. We discussed how Google is helping with his mission to infuse AI at all levels in India to improve health, expand access to information in all languages, support startups, agriculture and so much more,” said Google CEO in an X post.

“Thank you, Prime Minister for bringing us together for this incredible summit,” he added.

PM Modi earlier said the conversation with Pichai focused on India’s rapid progress in AI and opportunities for deeper cooperation between the government and Google in the field.

He highlighted the importance of leveraging India’s skilled youth and technology professionals to further strengthen the country’s position in artificial intelligence.

“It was a delight to meet Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi,” the Prime Minister Modi stated.

“Talked about the work India is doing in AI and how Google can work with our talented students and professionals in this field,” PM Modi mentioned.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) later shared highlights of the meeting on its official YouTube channel, offering glimpses of the discussion between the two leaders.

The 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' is being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16 to 20. The summit has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academicians, innovators and civil society representatives from across the world.

It aims to provide a global platform for discussions on strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence. More than 110 countries and 30 international organisations are participating in the summit. Around 20 Heads of State or Government and nearly 45 ministers are attending the event.

