'Nice To Be Back In India': Google CEO Sundar Pichai Arrives In Delhi For The AI Impact Summit 2026

Sundar Pichai | Photo by AFP

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has landed in Delhi for attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The executive is expecte to meet the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi tomorrow and attend the high-level CEO Roundtable with other global tech leaders like Sam Altman. The leaders and politicians are expected to deliberate on strategic priorities, investment pathways and the future of responsible AI.

Pichai posted on X about his arrival in India. "Nice to be back in India for the AI Impact Summit - a very warm welcome as always and the papers looked great too:)," he said. Pichai's company has also setup a massive booth inside the expo, showcasing all of their AI initiatives in the country.

Several top leaders will attend a high-level roundtable

Alongside Pichai, other tech leaders who will be present at the event include Chief AI Officer at Meta, Alexandr Wang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, Amazon Executive David Zapolsky, and many more. Microsoft founder Bill Gates has confirmed his attendance at the event, but his name was removed from the attendees list last minute. It is reported that several tech leaders were not happy about being on the same platform as Gates, and the government has therefore removed his attendance. The Gates Foundation maintains that he will be attending the event.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The event features a showcase of 500+ AI startups and host around 500 sessions in the span of four days. Building on previous global AI summits at Bletchley Park, Seoul, and Paris, the India summit marks the country's growing role in shaping responsible AI governance and implementation.

There was a lot of chaos on the first day of the exhibition due to the large number of attendance, but things seem to have been better on the second day.