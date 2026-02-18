What Is Sarvam Kaze? The Made-In-India AI Smart Glasses Worn By Prime Minister Modi

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped into the India AI Expo at Bharat Mandapam to inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he paused at one exhibit long enough to slip on a pair of sleek black smart glasses. They weren't a foreign import or a research prototype from a legacy institution - they were Sarvam Kaze, an AI-powered wearable built entirely in India by homegrown startup Sarvam AI.

"The first person to try them? The Prime Minister," Sarvam co-founder Pratyush Kumar wrote on X, alongside images of Modi sporting the glasses at the summit venue. The company, which rose to fame recently, for beating ChatGPT and Gemini in Indic language know-how, launched the Sarvam Kaze AI glasses at the summit. It was a symbolic moment at a summit centered on India's sovereign AI ambitions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Is Sarvam Kaze?

Kaze is Sarvam AI's entry into the smart glasses market, and the startup is positioning it squarely as a Made-in-India alternative to dominant global players like Meta. The device responds to voice commands, listens to users in real time, and captures visuals through embedded cameras. Kumar announced the product on X with the post, "Launching Sarvam Kaze, our foray into getting our models into your hands with our devices."

What sets Kaze apart from its international competitors is the AI running underneath it. The glasses are powered by Sarvam's own proprietary foundational models - trained specifically for Indian languages and optimised for voice interfaces and document processing. This positions the product as a genuinely localised experience, not simply a hardware device with a third-party AI bolted on.

In a market where Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses have set the benchmark for AI-powered eyewear, those products are primarily built around English-first interactions. Sarvam is betting that Indian consumers - and the hundreds of millions who primarily communicate in regional languages - represent an underserved market that a domestically built, India-language-first device can capture.

The first person to try them? The Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/OBdAw6zXhB — Pratyush Kumar (@pratykumar) February 17, 2026

Sarvam Kaze pricing and availability

Sarvam has confirmed that Kaze will go on sale in May 2026. A chat feature is expected to roll out later this week. The company has not yet disclosed detailed hardware specifications, pricing, or which Indian languages will be supported at launch.

Sarvam is also opening its platform to developers, inviting them to build custom applications on top of Kaze's ecosystem - though the company has not yet provided specifics on how third-party development will be structured.

The showcase at the India AI Impact Summit marks Sarvam's most visible product moment yet, and the Prime Minister's endorsement gives Kaze a launch story that money cannot easily buy.