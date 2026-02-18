 Chinese Robodog Row: Wipro A ‘Software’ Firm, Can’t Be Compared With Galgotias’ Act
Chinese Robodog Row: Wipro A 'Software' Firm, Can't Be Compared With Galgotias' Act

Speaking to media at the Summit, a Wipro representative presented an AI-powered robot Dog named ‘TJ’. The representative highlighted the features of the robot dog and explained how it could be a substitute for humans in undertaking risky and challenging tasks, such as in the cases of disasters and accidents.

Wednesday, February 18, 2026
article-image
New Delhi: A raging controversy erupted over Noida-based Galgotias University misrepresenting a Chinese robot dog as their own creation ‘Orion’ at the ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026,’ IT major Wipro also showcased a Chinese robot dog at the event.

However, according to company sources, they are a “software company” and “have never claimed that we are a hardware company”.

“Our case is completely different from Galgotias University,” said sources on Wednesday, adding that they don't have a full robot of their own.

Speaking to media at the Summit, a Wipro representative presented an AI-powered robot Dog named ‘TJ’. The representative highlighted the features of the robot dog and explained how it could be a substitute for humans in undertaking risky and challenging tasks, such as in the cases of disasters and accidents.

The Go2 AI-powered Chinese robot dog has been created by Chinese robotics firm, Unitree.

Meanwhile, amid the raging controversy, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday that action has been taken on acts of wrongdoing at the AI Summit expo.

“In the Artificial Intelligence (AI) exhibition, many good solutions have been presented. If anyone has done wrong, immediate action has been taken against the wrongdoing. However, one should look at other good AI solutions also,” Vaishnaw told the media.

The Minister’s statement comes in the backdrop of politics over a Chinese robotic dog named ‘Orion’.

While the University tried to shrug off the controversy as “exaggeration and misinterpretation” and stated its focus was aligned with the government’s mission and vision, the fiasco gave the opposition a chance to attack the government.

The Galgotias University has been told to pack up and leave the AI Expo, said top sources. Meanwhile, those representing the Galgotias University stall said that they are staying put and have no information of “being asked to leave”.

The controversy erupted on Tuesday, after a representative of the University described the robotic dog as an invention by the varsity’s Centre of Excellence and explained to mediapersons the features and technical innovations of the robot, developed by the institute. Chinese robodog row: Wipro a ‘software’ firm, can’t be compared with Galgotias’ act.

