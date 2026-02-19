'In AI, India Sees Opportunity And The Blueprint Of Tomorrow': Top 10 Highlights of PM Modi’s Address At India AI Impact Summit 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi. | X handle of @narendramodi

Inaugurating the India AI Impact Summit at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a visionary roadmap for Applied AI, positioning India as a bridge between high-tech innovation and equitable global development.

From the introduction of the landmark M.A.N.A.V. Vision to a call for "authenticity labels" on digital content, the speech outlined how India—with its massive youth population and thriving tech ecosystem—aims to ensure that AI serves as a multiplier of human potential rather than a tool for disruption.

Here are 10 key points of his speech:

1. India as a global AI hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi positioned India as a natural leader in the AI domain, citing its status as home to one-sixth of humanity, the world’s largest youth population and a massive tech talent pool. He emphasised that India doesn't just create technology but adopts it at an "unprecedented pace."

2. A historic turning point

The prime minister compared the rise of Artificial Intelligence to monumental shifts in human history, such as the invention of fire, the development of writing, and the birth of wireless communication. He noted that AI is not just making machines intelligent but is multiplying human capability.

3. The M.A.N.A.V vision

A central highlight was the introduction of the M.A.N.A.V framework for AI development:

M -- Moral and Ethical Systems

A -- Accountable Governance

N -- National Sovereignty

A -- Accessible and Inclusive

V -- Valid and Legitimate

4. Human-centric, not machine-centric

Prime Minister Modi stressed that AI must remain a tool under human command, comparing it to a GPS that suggests a route while the human keeps their hands on the wheel. The goal is to ensure AI serves as a medium for inclusion and empowerment, particularly for the Global South.

5. "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya"

Aligning with the summit’s theme, the prime minister stated that India’s benchmark for AI is the welfare and happiness of all. He cautioned against humans becoming "mere data points" or raw material for AI algorithms.

6. Transparency as a safeguard

Invoking the phrase "Sunlight is the best disinfectant," Prime Minister Modi advocated for open code and shared development. He rejected the idea of AI as a confidential strategic asset arguing instead that it should be treated as a Global Common Good.

7. Combating deepfakes and misinformation

The speech addressed the urgent need for global standards to tackle fabricated content. The prime minister proposed "authenticity labels" (similar to nutrition labels on food) and watermarking to help citizens distinguish between real and AI-generated media.

8. Evolution of work and skilling

While acknowledging that the future of work is currently undefined, the prime minister expressed optimism that AI will create higher-value, creative roles. He called for making skilling, reskilling and lifelong learning a national mass movement.

9. Safety for children and families

Prime Minister Modi stressed that the AI space must be child-safe and family-guided, drawing a parallel to how school syllabi are carefully curated to ensure a healthy environment for the next generation.

10. "Design in India, Deliver to the World"

Highlighting India’s burgeoning ecosystem in semiconductors and quantum computing, Prime Minister Modi invited global innovators to develop solutions in India. He noted that any AI model that succeeds in India’s diverse and democratic landscape is ready to be deployed for the benefit of all humanity.