 ‘Infiltrators Dear To TMC, Determined To Capture Bengal’: PM Modi During Virtual Public Address In Nadia | VIDEO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the Trinamool Congress during a virtual address in West Bengal’s Nadia district, alleging the ruling party was shielding infiltrators and opposing the SIR exercise for political gain. Urging voters to back the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls, Modi called for a “double engine government” to end what he described as TMC’s misrule in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during a virtual public address in West Bengal’s Nadia district, alleging that the ruling party was shielding infiltrators for political gain.

‘Infiltrators Dear To TMC’, Says PM

Addressing the gathering virtually, Modi said, “Infiltrators are determined to capture Bengal, and they are dear to the TMC. This is the real face of the party. To protect them, the TMC is opposing the SIR exercise.”

He further said that the BJP had reversed years of Left rule in neighbouring Tripura after people gave the party an opportunity to govern. “What the Communists and Leftists with red flags destroyed in Tripura was reversed when people trusted us and we worked to fulfil their aspirations,” he said.

Appeal For ‘Double Engine Government’

Modi was scheduled to address a public rally at Taherpur in Nadia district, but dense fog prevented his helicopter from landing at the makeshift helipad, forcing him to return to Kolkata airport. He later addressed the gathering virtually from Kolkata.

Urging voters to back the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections, Modi appealed for a “double engine government” in the state to accelerate development.

Attack On TMC Governance

Speaking at the Parivartan Sankalpa Sabha the fourth such meeting in Bengal this year Modi said, “Let the TMC oppose me and the BJP as much as it wants, but the ruling party cannot hold people to ransom, make them suffer, and stop Bengal’s progress.”

He claimed that Bengal was under “maha jungle raj”, alleging corruption, nepotism and appeasement politics under the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

West Bengal: PM Modi Arrives In Kolkata To Unveil National Highway Projects, Address Rally In Nadia...
Allegations Over SIR Opposition

The Prime Minister alleged that the TMC was opposing the ongoing SIR exercise to “save infiltrators from being identified”.

Claiming strong grassroots support for the BJP, Modi said public sentiment across the state reflected a desire to end TMC’s rule. “The lanes and alleys of Bengal are resonating with the slogan ‘Banchte chai, BJP tai’ (Need BJP to live),” he said.

Earlier in the day, dense fog at the venue prevented the Prime Minister’s helicopter from landing at the makeshift helipad there and forced him to return to the Kolkata airport.

With Inputs from Agencies

