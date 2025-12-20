Haryana Assembly Erupts Over Vande Mataram Debate As BJP, Congress Clash, MLAs Named, Removed And No-Trust Motion Fails

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini | PTI

Chandigarh: The Haryana assembly witnessed sharp exchanges between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress members during the debate on the 150 years of the national song - Vande Mataram - on the day two of the ongoing winter session which went on till around 10.15 pm on Friday.

CM Nayab Saini’s Nehru remark triggers uproar

The House plunged into din when the chief minister Nayab Saini remarked that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was ``responsible’’ for a truncated Vande Mataram at the instance of Muslim League.

Reacting sharply to it, the several Congress legislators, who were led by the leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda marched into the well of the House demanding Saini’s remarks be expunged from the debate. Upon this pandemonium prevailed as the BJP and the members of the principal opposition Congress accused each other of insulting the national song.

Even though Speaker Harvinder Kalyan repeatedly asked the members to maintain dignity of the House, the chaos continued following which he named Congress members including Geeta Bhukkal, Ashok Arora, Shakuntala Khatak, Balram Dangi, Induraj Narwal, Vikas Saharan, Jessi Petwar and Naresh Selval.

Marshals physically remove protesting MLAs

Even though Bhukkal, Arora and Khatak left the House, the remaining MLAs refused to leave the House following which they were ``physically removed’’ by the marshals from the House.

The Speaker, however, later revoked these MLAs’ expulsion on Hooda's request with the concurrence of Saini.

CONG’S NO-TRUST MOTION FALLS

The no-confidence motion brought by the Congress against the ruling BJP also fell through a voice vote – since the Congress had staged a walkout from the House – it fell by a unanimous vote.

Attacking the Opposition, the chief minister said that the opposition levelled allegations against the ruling government was due to the former's frustration, desperation and political resentment.

Highlighting Modi government’s initiatives and achievements, Saini held that BJP’s vision is to realise ``Viksit Bharat’’ (a developed India) by 2047.