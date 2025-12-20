Agra Market Viral Video: Begging Woman Questioned After Child’s Fair Complexion Draws Attention, Here's What Happened Next

Agra: A video showing a woman begging with a young child in Agra’s Sarafa Market area has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread concern and calls for an official investigation. The incident was reported from Namak Ki Mandi, which falls under the Kotwali police station area, on Thursday evening.

In the viral clip, the woman is seen seeking alms in the crowded market while carrying a small child. The child’s noticeably fair complexion compared to the woman caught the attention of shopkeepers and passersby, some of whom questioned her about the child’s identity. The video quickly gained traction online, with many users expressing concern over the child’s safety and well-being.

According to local reports, the incident took place around 6 pm. a trader Shubham Soni stated the woman was asking people for food items in the market while holding the child. He claimed that the stark difference in their complexions raised suspicion among those present. When asked about the child’s name, the woman reportedly answered but appeared nervous. As she attempted to leave the area without taking any food, suspicion among the crowd increased, with some suspecting possible child theft.

Following the circulation of the video, questions were raised about the role of the administration and concerned departments. Social media users demanded that the woman and the child be identified and their circumstances verified. Many urged authorities to ensure that the child receives proper protection and support and is not forced to live in vulnerable conditions.

Police Initiates Verification After Video Goes Viral

According to an Amar Ujala report, after the video surfaced, local police and the administration took cognisance of the matter and initiated a verification process. The station house officer later clarified that the woman lives in a makeshift hut near SN Medical College. Her husband works as a daily-wage labourer, and the couple has four children.

Police said the woman was asked to produce documents related to the child’s birth. After she presented the required papers confirming that the child was indeed her own, officials verified the details. Once the verification was complete and no wrongdoing was found, the woman was allowed to leave.