 'Punches Thrown, Slammed On Ground': Live TV Debate Turns Into Wrestling Arena As Ramdev Baba & Panelists Clash In Shocking Brawl | Viral Video
A live Amar Ujala debate featuring yoga guru Baba Ramdev turned chaotic after an argument escalated into a physical scuffle on air. A viral video shows Ramdev attempting a wrestling move on a fellow panelist, only to be countered and slammed to the studio floor. Ramdev later said the act was in “fun and jest,” while netizens reacted with mockery and criticism.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 12:46 PM IST
Live TV Debate Turns Into Wrestling Arena As Ramdev Baba & Panelists Clash In Shocking Brawl | X/@govindprataps12

Delhi: A live debate organised by Amar Ujala featuring yoga guru Baba Ramdev descended into chaos after an on-air argument escalated into a physical scuffle between Ramdev and another panelist.

On-Air Clash Caught On Camera

A clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, garnering widespread views and shares. In the video, Baba Ramdev, dressed in saffron robes, who appears to be showing his wrestling move or “daav” (hold) on the panelist, seemingly to make a point about strength or in a moment of jest during a discussion. However, the move backfires as the panelist counters effectively, lifting Ramdev and slamming him onto the studio floor.

Ramdev Says It Was ‘Fun And Jest’

Following the incident, Ramdev reportedly claimed that the act was done in “fun and jest” and should not be taken seriously.

This is not the first time Ramdev has drawn attention for physical or controversial conduct during televised discussions.

Social Media Reacts

Netizens responded with a mix of amusement and criticism. Many found the scuffle hilarious, posting laughing emojis and comments such as “Mazza aa gaya,” “Baba ka daav backfire ho gaya,” and “उठा उठा के पटको” (lift and slam him).

Others mocked Ramdev personally, using nicknames like “Scamdev” and taking jabs at Patanjali products, with sarcastic references to Patanjali ghee and its alleged effects.

Criticism Of TV News Culture

The incident also criticised Indian television news. Several users remarked that news platforms have turned into “wrestling arenas,” while others accused channels of creating controversy in the name of debate, “anything for TRPs.”

Ramdev Baba's Past Controversy

During an interview with NDTV in early July 2025, Ramdev commented on the sudden deaths of actress Shefali Jariwala, who died of cardiac arrest in June 2025, and actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away in 2021.

Using a metaphor, Ramdev said, “The hardware was fine, the software was faulty,” implying that while their bodies were physically fit, internal systems or lifestyle factors were responsible. The remarks drew heavy criticism on social media for being insensitive to the deceased and their families. Ramdev made the comments while advocating yoga, proper diet, and a healthy lifestyle.

