VIDEO: 'World Is Looking At India Amid Global Uncertainty,' Says PM Modi At NDA Parliamentary Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the world was increasingly looking at India as a stable and reliable partner at a time of global uncertainty. He made the remarks while addressing the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

The meeting, held on February 3, 2026, saw NDA MPs felicitating the Prime Minister for successfully concluding trade agreements with 39 countries. According to MPs present at the meeting, Mr Modi said that India’s strengths were being recognised globally and that the country was emerging as a trusted economic power. The gathering marked the first NDA parliamentary party meeting of the current Budget Session.

Trade deals signal India’s growing global standing

Another MP who attended the meeting said the Prime Minister described the India–US tariff agreement as a “big decision” that would benefit the country. The trade agreements, signed with 39 developed countries, were seen within the NDA as a major diplomatic and economic achievement under Mr Modi’s leadership.

The meeting also had a celebratory note, as newly elected BJP national president Nitin Nabin was felicitated by party members. His participation highlighted the party’s organisational transition alongside its emphasis on governance and international outreach.

Budget praise and message to stay connected with people

Mr Modi also commended Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget. He said the Budget laid out a clear roadmap for India’s development up to 2047, when the country will complete 100 years as a modern independent nation. The praise underlined the government’s focus on long-term planning rather than short-term political gains.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said NDA MPs were enthusiastic about the trade agreements. He described the conclusion of deals with 39 countries as historic and said there was a positive atmosphere across the country due to these developments.

Mr Rijiju added that the Prime Minister gave broad guidelines to both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs on carrying forward their parliamentary responsibilities and welfare work. He said Mr Modi stressed that elections cannot be won without being on the ground and engaging directly with people, noting that the NDA’s electoral successes were a result of consistent grassroots work.

Senior leaders in attendance

Senior leaders who attended the meeting included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister J P Nadda, Apna Dal leader and Union Minister Anupriya Patel, NCP leader Praful Patel, Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde, Rashtriya Lok Morcha leader Upendra Kushwaha, along with MPs from their respective parties and the BJP.