 ‘Should Receive Treatment In Jail’: Video Shows Sleeper Coach Seats Slashed With Blades On Kamla Ganga Express; Netizens React
HomeViral'Should Receive Treatment In Jail': Video Shows Sleeper Coach Seats Slashed With Blades On Kamla Ganga Express; Netizens React

‘Should Receive Treatment In Jail’: Video Shows Sleeper Coach Seats Slashed With Blades On Kamla Ganga Express; Netizens React

A video showing extensive damage to seats aboard the Kamla Ganga Intercity Express has gone viral on social media. The clip, recorded by a passenger, shows sleeper coach seats slashed with blades. Netizens expressed outrage and demanded strict action, while there has been no official response from Indian Railways so far.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@WokePandemic

A shocking video has gone viral on social media, showing widespread damage to seats aboard the Kamla Ganga Intercity Express. The video was recorded by a passenger and shared by an X user. The clip shows that almost all the seats in a sleeper coach had been intentionally slashed with blades and damaged.

The video was shared on X by @"WokePandemic". The caption of the post read, "Train seats slashed with blades The usual suspects strike again. These are people who despise India's growing infrastructure, who find comfort not in progress but in destruction. Whenever the nation builds, they cut. Whenever the country moves forward, they try to tear it apart one act of sabotage at a time," the caption read.

Netizesn React

The video has garnered reactions from netizens on social media. One of the users said,"Education is so important in this country. The problem is that people don’t get it at school. Catching such disruptors should be a priority, and they should receive treatment and education in police stations or jails. Police are always required on trains, and their number should be provided as part of the ticket."

Another user said,"This is not done by an antisocial element but by a parasite."

"It should carry minimum punishment of 1 year in jail," another user said.

First Look: Aboard India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train; 823 Berths & 16 Coaches Designed For...
article-image

There are no reports of any response from the railways. The video has garnered more than 47.9K views in just a few hours since being posted.

The Kamla Ganga Intercity Express (Train Nos. 15527/15528) is a daily train running between Jaynagar (JYG) and Patna Junction (PNBE) in Bihar, covering a distance of 266 km in approximately 10–11 hours.

