First Look: Aboard India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train; 823 Berths & 16 Coaches Designed For Overnight Travel

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 19, 2026
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda town in West Bengal.
The inaugural Vande Bharat sleeper train will operate between Howrah in West Bengal and Kamakhya in Guwahati, Assam.
The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train has been designed to offer a blend of speed, comfort and advanced safety for long-distance overnight travel.
The train has 16 coaches, including 11 Third AC, four Second AC and one First AC coach.
The train has a total passenger capacity of 823 berths.
The train is capable of reaching a top speed of 180 km/hr. However, it is expected to operate at a maximum of 120-130 kmph.
The train is equipped with advanced safety systems, including the Kavach anti-collision system, emergency talk-back facility, fire doors and automatic fire detection systems.