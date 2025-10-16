West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Construction Of Grand Mahakaal Temple In Siliguri

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during her visit to Mahakaal mandir, in Darjeeling on Thursday. (ANI Photo |

Kolkata: After Jagannath temple in Digha and proposed Durga temple in Rajarhat near Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday after visiting Mahakaal temple in Darjeeling had announced that she will build a large ‘Mahakaal’ temple in Siliguri, for which a trust will be formed.

“The temple will be constructed next to the proposed convention centre in Siliguri. It will be the biggest Mahakaal temple with a big Shivling inside the temple. The land for the temple will be given by the state government and a trust will be formed for the temple,” said Mamata.

Notably, as the election nears the temple and religion politics reaches its apex to garner votes from all religions.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar slamming Mamata said, “After 2021 Assembly elections the Chief Minister had understood that the Hindus will not vote for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) but will vote for BJP. This is the reason why she had built a Jagannath temple and now said about building Mahakaal temple.”

Poll analyst Biswanath Chakraborty stated, “With this temple politics the common people of the state won’t be much benefitted. The status of the common people will remain the same despite building temples.”