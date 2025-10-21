 Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Visits New Delhi Railway Station For Second Time To Inspect Passenger Facilities Ahead Of Chhath Puja - VIDEO
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 10:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the New Delhi station on Tuesday, his second visit in a week, to review crowd management and passenger amenities ahead of Chhath Puja in the Purvanchal region.

Last Saturday, he visited the newly built permanent passenger holding area and other platforms of the station to inspect passenger movements and safety arrangements.

On Tuesday, Vaishnaw visited the security control room at platform number one, spoke to passengers of the Shiv Ganga Express and the Amrit Bharat Express, and reviewed security arrangements of all platforms from the mini war room set up at platform number 16.

"Twelve lakh railway employees are working day and night to ensure that passengers reach home safely and on time," Vaishnaw said.

The railway minister visited the Anand Vihar station on Sunday to review passenger services.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

